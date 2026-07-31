Coach Prime’s Vision for Recruiting Inspired a Little Rock Founder to Build the Solution

Where Preparation And Opportunity Meet

“NIL changed the game, but it didn't change the infrastructure” Founder Tameka Riley says

NIL changed the game, but it didn't change the infrastructure. ProScouter was built to change the infrastructure.” — Tameka Riley

AR, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — July 29, 2026 — As college athletics entered the NIL era, student-athletes suddenly found themselves managing recruiting, branding, compliance, sponsorship opportunities, and communication across a patchwork of websites, apps and DMs between fourth and fifth period. While the business of college sports changed almost overnight, the technology supporting athletes largely did not.After hearing Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders speak about the challenges in today's recruiting process, Little Rock technology founder Tameka Riley spent the next three years building ProScouter .net. The AI-powered athlete career management ecosystem brings recruiting, athlete development, NIL, communication, and opportunity together in one trusted platform."NIL changed the game, but it didn't change the infrastructure," Riley said. "We're asking teenagers to navigate recruiting, branding, compliance, scholarships, and NIL opportunities with tools that were never designed to support or protect them. ProScouter.net was built to bring structure, transparency, and accountability to that journey."Unlike traditional recruiting websites, ProScouter brings athletes, coaches, recruiters, schools, brands, agents, and fans together within one connected ecosystem. "Our goal is to make these connections more direct, transparent, and efficient—so athletes can focus on the game while keeping more of what they've earned." Each stakeholder has a dashboard tailored to their role while remaining connected through a shared platform.Athletes build verified profiles highlighting their performance, academics, body-composition metrics, stats and highlight reels while exploring recruiting and NIL opportunities. Coaches and recruiters discover, evaluate talent, schools save on travel as they coordinate recruiting and compliance, and brands identify athletes for partnerships while remaining compliant. A shared social timeline allows the entire community to celebrate achievements, share updates, and follow an athlete's journey. Every profile is linked to an identity verified by debit card, helping ensure stakeholders are engaging with real people."The goal wasn't to build another recruiting website,” Riley said. “The goal was to build the transparent infrastructure today's athletes should have had all along.” ProScouter's Founding Beta launches in August 2026. Riley believes ProScouter can help move the conversation forward by making athlete discovery more transparent and accessible for talented athletes who may not have the visibility or connections enjoyed by larger programs.Coaches, athletic directors, brands, recruiters, and student-athletes interested in learning more are encouraged to visit ProScouter.net.About ProScouterProScouter is an AI-powered athlete career management ecosystem that connects athletes, coaches, recruiters, schools, brands, agents, and fans through one integrated platform. The company brings together recruiting, athlete profiles, performance analytics, communication, NIL workflows, and community into a unified experience designed for the modern athlete.###Media Contact: Tameka Riley - tameka@proscouter.net

ProScouter.net - Where Preparation And Opportunity Meet

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