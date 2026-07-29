Bidding Set to Close a 3,500± sqft Multi-Purpose Building on 1± Ac in Madison County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County) 1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County) 1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County) 1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County) 1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County)

Former church facility with numerous potential uses set for auction announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3,548± sf. multi-purpose building on 1± acre with a 24'x24' covered pavilion w/concrete floor, kitchen appliances.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3,548± sf. multi-purpose building on 1± acre with a 24'x24' covered pavilion w/concrete floor, kitchen appliances and pews convey and located near the base of Old Rag Mountain and Shenandoah National Park parking areas on Tuesday, August 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This building was gifted to Etlan Community Church and is no longer needed. The Trustees of Etlan Community Church have contracted us to market and sell this property with the proceeds from the sale of this building will go to fund the ministry and mission of the Church,” said Nicholls.This facility, most recently utilized as a place of worship, offers an outstanding opportunity for investors, owner-occupants, nonprofits, educational organizations, event operators, or developers added Nicholls.“Location is near the base of Old Rag Mountain & Shenandoah National Park parking areas, and is convenient to downtown Sperryville, Madison, Culpeper, Warrenton & Orange, VA!! For perspective: Old Rag Mountain is one of the most heavily visited hiking destinations in Shenandoah National Park. Approximately 80,000 visitors per year hike the Old Rag trailhead. Since 2022, the park has limited access to 800 hikers per day from March 1 through November 30,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.• On online only bidding begins to close onTuesday, August 4, 2026 @ 12:00 Noon (Eastern).• 1851 Nethers Rd., Sperryville, VA 22740 (Madison County)• 3,548 +/- sf. multi-purpose building/event space on .998 +/- acre in Madison County, VA• Large cinder block addition w/elevated slab• Building features: large gathering hall, warming kitchen, all kitchen appliances convey, all pews convey, attic, hardwood flooring in original building, concrete flooring in addition• Heating & cooling: 5-ton heat pump• No well; existing septic system is not operational• Standing seam metal roof; gravel driveway• 24'x24' covered pavilion w/concrete floor; approx. 30'x30' concrete recreation pad• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Co-op (power is disconnected)For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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