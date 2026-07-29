Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Home (circa 1829) w/Bus. Zoning in Downtown Madison, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Business zoned property with tons of potential located on Main Street in downtown Madison, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“The owner has transitioned to a more manageable living environment, and the Power of Attorney has contracted us to market & sell this downtown Main Street property,” said Nicholls. “The attractive business zoning and the corner lot make this a desirable offering for you to own at the price you bid”
“This circa 1829 property blends the craftsmanship of a bygone era with today's possibilities, and offers multiple opportunities afforded by its business zoning,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator. “It is located on Main Street, only 0.6 mile from Rt. 29, and convenient to Charlottesville, Culpeper, Orange, Gordonsville and Fredericksburg, VA.”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
• On online only bidding begins to close on
Tuesday, August 4, 2026 @ 10:30 AM (Eastern).
• 203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727
• 3 BR/2 BA two-story home on .33 +/- acre corner lot on Main Street in downtown Madison, VA (circa 1829)
• The home measures 2,398 +/- sf. and features one bedroom & one bathroom on the main level, two bedrooms and one bathroom on the upper level, eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, upper level gathering room, enclosed rear porch, laundry room and exterior access cellar
• Flooring: hardwood; vinyl in kitchen & bathrooms; no carpet
• Heating: oil forced air furnace w/underground oil tank (EverGRO); Cooling: 3 window AC units
• 4 non-working fireplaces (kitchen, dining room & 2 upper level bedrooms)
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Gravel driveway; standing seam metal roof
• Detached 12'x18' garage/shop
• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Co-op; Internet: Comcast
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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