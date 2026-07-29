Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/2BA Home (circa 1829) w/Bus. Zoning in Downtown Madison, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727 203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727 203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727 203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727 203 S. Main St., Madison, VA 22727

Business zoned property with tons of potential located on Main Street in downtown Madison, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3 BR/2 BA home on .33 +/- acre corner lot in downtown Madison, VA with business zoning.” — John Nicholls

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