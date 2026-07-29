Terry Milla Returns With New Single “Forever Free” — An Anthem of Creative Freedom, Warrior Spirit, and Self-Mastery

Forever Free - Official Single Cover 100 Trillion Entertainment Logo Warrior Life: Music. Mindset. Movement. Logo

“Forever Free” marks the latest chapter in Milla's expanding “Warrior Life. Motivation Muzik.” catalog.

Most people are entertained. Warriors are transformed,” says Milla. “That’s the difference between noise and purpose.” — Terry Milla

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Media Relations Department100 Trillion EntertainmentEmail: tm@100trill.comWebsite: 100trill.comTerry Milla Returns With New Single “Forever Free” — An Anthem of Creative Freedom, Warrior Spirit, and Self-MasteryTerry Milla, founder and leader of the “Warrior Life: Music. Mindset. Movement.” philosophy, has officially announced the release of his powerful new hip-hop single and accompanying visual, “Forever Free.” Driven by a mission of personal empowerment, the track delivers a profound expression of creative independence, unwavering self-belief, and the determination to live life entirely on one's own terms. The new single will officially be released direct-to-fan on August 8, 2026.“Forever Free” marks the latest chapter in Milla's expanding “Warrior Life. Motivation Muzik.” catalog. Built squarely on themes of discipline, transformation, and ultimate individual liberty, the single blends conscious, thought-provoking lyrics with sharp delivery and polished modern hip-hop production. True to his artistic ethos, Milla crafts purpose-driven music intended to do more than simply entertain—it is designed to spark action and mindset shifts.“Most people are entertained. Warriors are transformed,” says Milla. “That’s the difference between noise and purpose.”The song's melodic, uplifting hook and sharp verses chronicle a universal human journey: breaking past internal boundaries, conquering self-doubt, and refusing to be confined by societal expectations. Milla handles both vocal duties and full musical production on the track, which features a guest female vocalist on the chorus and a distinctive sonic landscape tuned to 432Hz to enhance its mindful, grounding focus.The project seamlessly intersects with Milla's broader personal mission to unify conscious culture, martial arts training, and mindful wellness. As an active hip-hop artist, martial arts instructor at Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness, and plant-based chef through Winner Winner Vegan, Milla uses his platform to inspire holistic strength across mind, body, and spirit.The official music video, directed and brought to life in collaboration with production partners EdEx and Dejuan Boyd (@rabbittproductions), is available to stream now on the Official Terry Milla YouTube Channel.For a limited time, listeners can claim a free digital download of “Forever Free” and unlock access to exclusive updates, upcoming music drops, and community events by subscribing to the official Warrior List at warriorlife.co.About Terry MillaTerry Milla is an Atlanta-based hip-hop artist, producer, entrepreneur, and author who creates “Motivation Muzik”—purpose-driven hip-hop blending storytelling with deep, transformational themes. Known for his "Keepin' It 100%" mantra, Milla has performed internationally and placed music in prominent media projects, including HBO’s TrueBlood, PlayStation/Xbox’s Sleeping Dogs, and the television series Switched at Birth. Through his overarching Warrior Life philosophy, he operates 100 Trillion Entertainment, Winner Winner Vegan, and Warrior Garden Combat & Fitness to build community empowerment.“Forever Free” Production Credits• Artist: Terry Milla• Songwriter/Producer: Terry Milla• Production & Publishing: 100 Trillion Entertainment / Mob General Muzik (ASCAP)• Visual Direction: EdEx & Dejuan Boyd (@rabbittproductions)• Copyright: © 2026 100 Trillion EntertainmentMedia & Social Media Connectivity• Official Websites: warriorlife.co | 100trill.com• Instagram: @terrymilla• Facebook: @terrymillamusic• TikTok: @terrymilla• YouTube: @therealterrymilla

Terry Milla "Forever Free (432hz)" - Official Music Video

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