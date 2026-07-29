First and Last PR Kicks Off New Fractional Chief Communications Officer Services with Founder Cohort for Beauty Brands

Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, CEO and Founder of First and Last PR, a boutique beauty, wellness and lifestyle communications agency First and Last PR

Expert agency launches Fractional CCO services & Office Hours cohort for beauty/wellness brands. Strategic leadership, flexible engagement.

They're not growing because their narrative hasn't evolved. What they need isn't a PR overhaul - it's strategic freshness.” — Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, Founder of First and Last PR

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique Communications Agency Known for Delivering Big Results Launches Fractional CCO Services to Complement Full-Service PR

First and Last PR, an award-winning boutique beauty, wellness and lifestyle PR agency today announced its Fractional Chief Communications Officer services and Office Hours, a private three-month founder cohort, that complement its full-service PR practice.

Legacy and established beauty and wellness brands face a critical challenge: they built their reputation decades ago on positioning that no longer resonates. Newer competitors are capturing today's customer with different narratives, leaving established brands stuck communicating to their original audience. The result: stagnation. These brands haven't grown because their narrative architecture hasn't evolved to reflect the modern customer they need to reach, yet pivoting away from core equity feels risky.

"That's exactly where fractional executive leadership comes in," said Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, Founder and CEO of First and Last PR. "These brands need strategic freshness, not a complete overhaul. They need someone who understands both the equity they've built and the modern customer they're missing. You get insider category knowledge paired with narrative rebuilding - evolution, not pivot. That's what we created fractional CCO services to do."

FRACTIONAL CCO SERVICES: CATEGORY CREDIBILITY & EXECUTION

The communications industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Companies are building AI agents to manage marketing communications, yet without foundational communications expertise, they lack the strategic judgment to direct these tools effectively. Simultaneously, brands are rejecting the one-size-fits-all agency model in favor of flexible, customized partnerships with specialists who understand their category.

First and Last PR has strategically expanded its service offerings to meet this moment: a Fractional CCO provides executive-level strategic counsel grounded in deep industry expertise, paired with a boutique team ready to execute the communications roadmap, coordinate media relations, manage launches, or oversee vendors. We offer three engagement models: fractional leadership alone, fractional leadership paired with full-service PR execution, or strategic direction for internal teams and recommend the approach that best serves each brand's specific situation based on our expertise.

First and Last PR's Fractional CCO services address four core scenarios:

Narrative Reset. Re-architecting brand messaging and communications strategy for established or high-growth brands approaching key market entries, retail expansion, or capital raises.

Scale-Up Sprint. Steering critical brand inflection points - major retail partnerships, fundraising rounds, global relaunch moments, or high-profile product launches - with coordinated media and stakeholder strategy.

Embedded Director Leadership. Seamlessly overseeing, auditing, and strategically directing external PR agencies, social media teams, and internal communications functions to ensure unified brand narrative.

Crisis and Transition Counsel. Providing swift, senior-level risk mitigation, strategic guidance, and narrative leadership during corporate reorganizations, leadership changes, or reputational situations.

THE MARKET CONTEXT: WHY BOUTIQUE AGENCIES ARE WINNING

The timing of this launch is needed. According to Forrester Research, marketing and advertising agencies are projected to lose up to 15% of their workforce - roughly 47,000 jobs - in 2026, driven by AI adoption and shifting business models. Major networks including Omnicom and Edelman have consolidated legacy operations and shed hundreds of roles. Industry research further reveals that 87% of agency professionals believe the traditional agency model is fundamentally broken or will be within 3-5 years.

Beneath this: scaling beauty brands and lifestyle brands reject massive agency overhead for boutique speed and expertise paired with embedded senior-level leadership.

"You don't have a PR problem; you have an ownership problem," said Scott-Bradshaw. "For brands with strong internal teams, fractional CCO services layer seamlessly on top. For others, our full-service PR team executes the roadmap alongside fractional executive guidance creating a unified, leadership."

FIRST AND LAST PR OFFICE HOURS: THE FOUNDER COHORT PROGRAM

Launching August 21, 2026, First and Last PR Office Hours brings together 4 beauty and wellness founders and CMOs for 12 weeks of virtual monthly strategy sessions. Each session will address a critical brand-building challenge, paired with hands-on guidance from industry experts who bring operational and strategic insights from the front lines of beauty, wellness and lifestyle scaling.

"First and Last PR Office Hours isn't a networking event or a masterclass," said Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, CEO and Founder of First and Last PR. "It's a seat at the table in a safe space where founders can solve real growth issues. Three months of real founders asking the questions nobody else in their network can answer. The peer learning alone is worth it. But the real value is that they walk away with direct access to our team, and we walk away understanding exactly where they're heading and how we can help long-term."

APPLICATION & ENROLLMENT

Cohort membership selection closes August 2, 2026. Applications and information: https://firstandlastpr.com/office-hours?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=fractional_cco_launch&utm_content=office_hours_landing

ABOUT FIRST AND LAST PR

First and Last PR is an award-winning boutique agency serving high-growth beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands nationally. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, the firm works with established multinational portfolio companies, high-growth founder-led brands, and organizations seeking fractional executive services paired with full-service boutique agency support. The firm is known for delivering strategic communications, earned media impact, and embedded leadership that moves markets. First and Last PR is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBENC) and an NMSDC Supplier. Founded in 2012.

ABOUT STEPHANIE SCOTT-BRADSHAW

Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw is CEO and Founder of First and Last PR. With 14+ years as a business advisor and communications leader in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, she brings deep insider category expertise from her tenure as a beauty editor, and from leading strategic communications for luxury skincare brand 3LAB - where she was promoted to Global Director of Marketing and Communications. She has also directed strategic partnerships and operations for Usher's OMG Global Tour, managing cross-category business interests and high-profile stakeholder relationships.

Stephanie has completed multiple executive education programs at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and holds a social media strategy certification from Rutgers, reflecting her commitment to ongoing mastery in business strategy, cohort-based learning, and digital brand building. She is a member of the Fast Company Executive Board and a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

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