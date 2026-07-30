Su Che Publishing Announces New Children's Book Celebrating Rath Yatra

Cover of Happy Rath Yatra: The Festival of Chariots by Aditi Srivastava Modi

Su Che Publishing is proud to announce the release of its latest title, Happy Rath Yatra: The Festival of Chariots, by author and singer Aditi Srivastava Modi

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the culmination of this year’s grand Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri, Odisha, author Aditi Srivastava Modi and Su Che Publishing, LLC are announcing the official release of a new children’s book dedicated to the historic tradition: Happy Rath Yatra: The Festival of Chariots.Designed as a vibrant non-fiction resource for families, educators, and libraries, the book introduces young readers to one of the world's grandest and oldest living festival traditions. Set against the colorful backdrop of Puri, the story guides children through the wonder of Lord Jagannath’s journey as massive, hand-carved chariots roll through the streets toward their garden destination. The narrative highlights core cultural themes of devotion, community, and unity."Rath Yatra is a tradition that brings entire communities together in shared joy and service," said author Aditi Srivastava Modi. "My goal was to craft an authentic, visually captivating book that allows children to experience the grandeur of the procession while understanding the deeper values of kindness and togetherness that move these majestic chariots."The release provides a timely cultural touchstone for readers looking to commemorate the festival and share its traditions with the next generation. Categorized under Juvenile Non-Fiction, the book includes library-ready cataloging metadata (PCIP), making it an ideal addition to school media centers, public library collections, and home bookshelves.Happy Rath Yatra: The Festival of Chariots is available for purchase starting today in paperback and digital formats through major online booksellers and select independent retailers.About Su Che Publishing, LLCSu Che Publishing, LLC is a small publishing company based in San Diego, California. We focus on creating high-quality children's books that celebrate culture and festivals. Our goal is to share traditional stories in a way that is fun, colorful, and easy for the next generation to understand. By focusing on authentic details and regional traditions, we help families keep their heritage alive through the joy of reading. https://www.suchepublishing.com About the AuthorAditi Srivastava Modi, also known by her stage name Itida, is a multidisciplinary artist and author. Her work spans across music and literature, always with a focus on cultural storytelling and artistic excellence. As the author of Happy Holi: A Hindu Festival of Colors, Happy Lohri: A Punjabi Harvest And Winter Festival Celebration, Happy Vaisakhi: A Punjabi Harvest Festival and the Birth of the Khalsa and now Happy Rath Yatra: The Festival of Chariots, she aims to bridge the gap between tradition and the modern world for children everywhere. Learn more about Aditi at https://www.aditisrivastavamodibooks.com and https://www.itidaofficial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.