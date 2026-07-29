Resolve Medical, LLC Launches AI-Driven Platform to Screen Supplements & Foods Against a Patient’s Full Medication List

IntractMD from Resolve Medical, LLC

IntractMD™ gives patients, health plans, & pharmacists one scored view of interaction risks — including supplements and food. No-cost pilots open now.

A pharmacist can see prescriptions a patient fills at their counter, but may miss outside scripts, supplements, or foods that potentially interfere with the efficacy of the prescription being filled.” — Tom Lash

CLEVELAND, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolve Medical, LLC today launched IntractMD™, an AI-powered medication interaction platform that screens a patient’s prescriptions together with the dietary supplements, vitamins, and foods they take — a category of risk largely invisible to claims data and electronic health records.Adverse drug events cause roughly 1.5 million emergency department visits and 500,000 hospitalizations in the United States each year, at an estimated $3.5 billion in excess medical costs. Older adults carry the heaviest share: 34.5% of those emergency visits involve adults 65 and over, and 43.6% of them end in a hospital admission. Supplement use is widespread in exactly that group — roughly 85% of adults over 50 take at least one — yet FDA-cited estimates suggest up to 70% never tell a healthcare provider.“A pharmacist can see every prescription a patient fills at their counter and still may miss other meds filled elsewhere, or supplements and foods that potentially interfere with the efficacy of the prescription being filled.” said Tom Lash, Founder of Resolve Medical. “That information isn’t in any claims feed or medication list. IntractMD asks for it directly, scores the whole regimen, and gives the patient and provider something they can actually read and act on. This data is invaluable for healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmacists, especially for their polypharmacy patients or members.”The platform does three things in a single query:• Screens drug–drug, drug–supplement, and drug–food interactions together, with no account, login, or installation required• Returns a Composite Polypharmacy Risk Score (CPRS) across eight clinical dimensions, including bleeding, cardiac, serotonin, narrow-therapeutic-index, CNS, CYP450, renal/hepatic, and pharmacodynamic risk• Inverts the question for proactive use: enter a medication list and receive the supplements and foods to avoid, before anything new is introducedIntractMD draws on a pre-computed database of 124,750 drug-pair analyses covering the 500 most-prescribed medications in the United States and produces output in both English and Spanish. The platform is the subject of a U.S. provisional patent application filed in June 2026.No-cost pilots now openResolve Medical is offering no-cost, 60-day pilots to health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, health systems, and pharmacy chains. Pilots run on Resolve Medical’s infrastructure and require no software installation or IT integration from the participating organization.About Resolve Medical, LLCResolve Medical, LLC is a Cleveland, Ohio health technology company focused on medication safety and polypharmacy risk. Its IntractMD™ platform serves patients, health plans, health systems, and pharmacies through three connected surfaces: a patient-facing interaction checker, a proactive supplement screening tool, and a clinical workflow for pharmacists conducting medication reviews. More at www.resolve.med and www.intractmd.com

How to use IntractMD

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