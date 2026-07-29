GenLab Launches Kyberis, Agentic Threat Intelligence Company, Led by Chris Kirschke, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Spinout from GenLab Venture Studios advances joint development with DCSO to build the agentic threat intelligence infrastructure autonomous AI systems require.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyberis , an agentic threat intelligence company built to give autonomous AI systems the confidence-scored, provenance-grounded intelligence they need to operate securely at machine speed, today announced its launch as an independent company following incubation at GenLab Venture Studio. The company will be led by Chris Kirschke, a 25-year cybersecurity veteran and Co-Chair of the Cloud Security Alliance's AI Safety Initiative, as Founder and Chief Executive Officer.Kyberis was co-developed with DCSO to address a gap that current threat intelligence tools were not built to fill: machine-reasoning-ready intelligence, not the dashboards and flat feeds built for human analysts. As autonomous AI agents take on a growing share of enterprise and government decision-making, Kyberis provides the ground truth intelligence layer that those systems need to operate securely at machine speed."We set up GenLab Venture Studios to invest and build AI and critical infrastructure companies. The launch of a next-generation cybersecurity company is executing that vision. The world is changing at breakneck speed, and the rules of cybersecurity are transforming just as fast. Kyberis launch addresses the rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape, and where trusted data is crucial for agentic systems to make critical decisions."— Daniel Riedel, Managing Partner, GenLab Venture Studios"Kyberis exists because today's cybersecurity tools were built for a world where humans make the decisions. That world is ending. I'm founding Kyberis as an independent company because I saw that shift coming before the industry did, and knew Justin Dossey, our CTO, had already built the foundation for it inside GenLab. As agents take on more of the decision-making in autonomous security capabilities, trust stops being a feeling and becomes a critical function of how fast your agent actually knows the validity of a threat. That's the job: giving autonomous AI systems the same quality of threat intelligence a skilled human analyst would have, at a speed no human can match."— Chris Kirschke, Chief Executive Officer, Kyberis"We've worked alongside GenLab to build Kyberis because defenders are already hitting the limits of human-speed response. As agentic AI becomes a bigger part of how organizations and governments operate, the intelligence layer protecting those systems has to be built for machines from the ground up, not retrofitted from legacy tools. That's exactly what Kyberis delivers, and we're proud to bring it to market as a full partner."— Andreas Rohr, CEO, DCSOKyberis emerged from GenLab's studio model, which builds and invests in dual-use technology companies at the intersection of AI, defense, and space infrastructure. The company's technology was built during incubation by Chief Technology Officer Justin Dossey in close partnership with DCSO, combining DCSO's operational cyber defense expertise with GenLab's venture-building infrastructure.About KyberisKyberis delivers agentic threat intelligence, confidence-scored, MCP-native, and provenance-grounded, giving autonomous AI systems the same quality of context a skilled human analyst would have, at machine speed. Kyberis was developed in partnership with DCSO and launched out of GenLab AI Venture Studios. Kyberis is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at kyberis.ai.About GenLab Venture StudiosGenLab is a venture studio that builds and invests in dual-use technology companies across AI, space, and cybersecurity. GenLab is a founding sponsor of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) alongside Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.About DCSODCSO Deutsche Cyber-Sicherheitsorganisation GmbH is a cybersecurity competence center founded in 2015 by Allianz, BASF, Bayer, and Volkswagen to counter organized cybercrime and state-sponsored industrial espionage facing the German economy. DCSO brings companies, government agencies, and research institutions together in a vendor-neutral space to share threat intelligence and build effective strategies for prevention, response, and defense.

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