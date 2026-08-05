DH Marketing Launches B2B Visibility Audit to Help Regional Distributors and Manufacturers Win the AI Search Era

Founded by a 30-year brand leader, the free audit pairs with human-made sonic branding from SonicBranding.Pro for lasting brand recognition.

While you're running your business, your next customer is asking AI who to trust — and if you haven't shaped that answer, a competitor has. That's the AI Visibility Gap.” — Dennis Hughett, Founder & Brand Strategist, DH Marketing, LLC

ADAIRSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDH Marketing Launches B2B Visibility Audit to Help Regional Distributors and Manufacturers Win the AI Search EraFounded by a 30-year brand leader, the free audit pairs with human-made sonic branding from SonicBranding.Pro for lasting brand recognition.ADAIRSVILLE, GA – August 5, 2026 — DH Marketing, LLC launched its B2B Visibility Audit, a fast, free diagnostic built for multi-location regional distributors, niche manufacturers, and growth-stage B2B tech companies who need to know how they show up when buyers search Google or ask ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI assistants who to trust.The audit is led by founder Dennis Hughett, who spent three decades in brand and marketing leadership, including in-house work scaling a regional and national electrical and lighting supply distributor with multiple brick-and-mortar storefronts, and a national lighting manufacturer, before founding DH Marketing to bring that same approach to growth-stage businesses on a flat-rate retainer basis."Hope isn't a marketing strategy," said Hughett. "While a distributor or manufacturer is busy running the business, their next customer is already asking an AI assistant who the best regional supplier is, and if that company hasn't shaped the answer, a competitor has. We call that the AI Visibility Gap, and it's the single biggest blind spot in B2B marketing right now."Built for the businesses with the most to lose from inconsistencyMulti-location distributors and manufacturers face a specific problem: growth outpaces brand control. Branches run different messaging, reps use outdated collateral, and local listings drift out of sync. DH Marketing's audit reviews:• How the company appears in Google search for its core products, services, and categories• What AI assistants and large language models currently say about the company and its leadership• Consistency of messaging, collateral, and local listings across every location or division• Distributor, rep, and reseller materials that may be outdated or off-brand• Opportunities to close visibility gaps through PR, content, and stronger digital authority• A track record built before, and now delivered through, DH MarketingBefore founding DH Marketing, Hughett's in-house leadership contributed to more than $12.96 million in inbound revenue and $11.32 million in eCommerce growth for a regional and national electrical and lighting supply distributor, and to packaging and digital campaigns spanning seven international manufacturing partners for a national lighting manufacturer.That same approach is now available directly through DH Marketing's retainer model. Local service brand Average Joe's Lawncare partnered with DH Marketing to unify its brand, signage, wearables, and social presence, delivering a 23% profitability lift in the first season. "DH Marketing has skyrocketed my business. I consider them an invaluable partner," said Joe Scott, Owner of Average Joe's Lawncare.DH Marketing has also served as a long-term creative and marketing partner for PrintGraphics, guiding its transition from a national print franchise into an independent brand. "A great understanding of business with years of experience. Exceptional work at a fair price," said Andrew Eichenblatt, former owner of PrintGraphics.A brand isn't just seen; it's heardDH Marketing pairs the Visibility Audit with capabilities from its sonic branding division, SonicBranding.Pro, which creates 100% human-made, fully copyrightable sonic logos and audio brand assets for B2B companies."Every distributor and manufacturer has a logo. Almost none of them have a sound," said Hughett. "At trade shows, on hold, in a rep's sales video, in a webinar, a sonic identity is one more place a buyer recognizes you before you say a word. It's a permanent, ownable asset, not a stock file a hundred other companies are using."Who this is forThe B2B Visibility Audit is built specifically for multi-location regional distributors managing brand consistency across branches and territories, niche manufacturers needing sharper direct-to-buyer visibility, and growth-stage B2B tech and SaaS companies competing in crowded categories where AI-driven research now shapes vendor shortlists.Companies in these categories can claim the audit at no cost and with no obligation at https://dhmarketing.llc/visibility-audit/ About DH Marketing, LLCDH Marketing, LLC is a brand strategy and growth studio founded by Dennis Hughett, who has driven more than $25 million in business growth across three decades of in-house brand leadership and independent agency work. Fully remote since 2017 and headquartered in Adairsville, Georgia, the firm serves multi-location distributors, niche manufacturers, growth-stage B2B companies, and regional service brands through flat-rate, unlimited-revision retainers — giving clients senior-level creative leadership and a single dedicated strategist without agency overhead. Services include brand strategy, website design and management, content and social marketing, email marketing, Google Business Profile management, and AI/search visibility tracking.About SonicBranding.ProSonicBranding.Pro is a division of DH Marketing, LLC dedicated to crafting distinctive, 100% human-made audio identities for B2B brands. Every sonic logo, brand theme, and music asset is fully copyrightable and permanently owned by the client.Read the full announcement, including a Q&A, at https://dhmarketing.llc/dh-marketing-launches-b2b-visibility-audit-to-help-regional-distributors-and-manufacturers-win-the-ai-search-era/ Media Contact: Dennis Hughett | Founder & Brand Strategist | DH Marketing, LLC | Phone: 678-263-0077 | Email: amplify@dhmarketing.llc | Website: https://dhmarketing.llc | Sonic Branding: https://sonicbranding.pro

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