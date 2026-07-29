EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Groombar Celebrates Grand Opening in North Canton, Ohio

Locally owned pet nutrition, wellness and grooming destination invites pet families to a three-day celebration.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Groombar will celebrate its grand opening from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, August 2, at 4992-A Fulton Drive NW in Canton. The celebration will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.Locally owned and operated by Jared and Kristan Prill, the new store provides premium dog and cat nutrition, healthy treats, toys, wellness products, free nutrition consultations, professional grooming and a convenient self-wash.The Prills have called Northeast Ohio home for more than 20 years. Their personal experience with the effect nutrition can have on a pet’s health inspired them to build a business focused on helping local pet families make better-informed wellness decisions.“We wanted to create a place where pet parents could receive individualized advice based on their pet’s specific needs—not simply walk into another pet store and be left to figure everything out themselves,” said Kristan Prill. “Our goal is to become a trusted local resource for nutrition, grooming and overall pet wellness while actively supporting the Canton community and local rescue organizations.”Grand Opening Weekend ActivitiesThroughout the three-day celebration, customers will receive 20% off purchases across the store. The weekend will also feature adoptable kittens, $5 nail trims, complimentary Pup Cups, a free pet food sample bar, free nutrition consultations and opportunities to win raffle baskets filled with pet food, toys, treats and EarthWise Pet merchandise.“Jared and Kristan bring a genuine commitment to both animal wellness and their Northeast Ohio community,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet. “Their focus on education and personal service makes them an excellent fit for EarthWise Pet, and we are delighted to welcome local pet families into their new Canton store.”Certified Pet Dietitians and Personalized Nutrition SupportThe Canton store has Certified Pet Dietitians on staff who receive specialized education in dog and cat nutrition. They offer free consultations to help pet parents compare foods, better understand ingredients and select options suited to their pets’ ages, lifestyles and individual needs.The store carries a curated selection of dog and cat foods, treats, supplements, toys and wellness products across a range of price points. Its nutrition team can also provide guidance for pet parents navigating food sensitivities, digestive concerns, skin and coat issues or changing nutritional requirements.Groombar Grooming and Self-Wash ServicesThe Groombar within the store provides professional, one-on-one grooming in a calm environment. Pets receive the groomer’s individual attention instead of being dropped off and kept at the salon throughout the day. The experienced team offers grooming packages designed to support coat, skin, nail and overall hygiene while keeping each pet’s comfort at the center of the experience.Pet parents who prefer to bathe their own dogs can use the store’s self-wash, which provides professional-quality equipment and supplies without the cleanup required at home.In addition to their new Canton store, Jared and Kristan own and operate Groombar NEO, a nearby mobile grooming service serving Medina County and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities. Together, Groombar NEO and EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Groombar allow the Prills to offer mobile grooming, in-store grooming, self-wash services and personalized pet nutrition guidance. They also plan to open an EarthWise Pet location in Medina later this year.Pet parents are invited to bring their pets to the grand opening celebration from July 31 through August 2 at EarthWise Pet Nutrition Center & Groombar, located at 4992-A Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718.For more information, call (234) 214-0117 or visit earthwisepet.comAbout EarthWise PetEarthWise Pet is a national pet retail and service franchise specializing in natural pet nutrition, wellness education and professional grooming. Supported by more than 40 years of industry experience, EarthWise Pet stores are locally owned and operated and provide products and individualized guidance for dog and cat parents. The broader EarthWise Pet family of brands includes more than 200 locations across the United States.About GroombarGroombar provides professional, personalized pet grooming through in-store salons, standalone locations and mobile grooming services. Its one-on-one approach emphasizes comfort, individual attention and quality care for every pet.

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