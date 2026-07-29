Governor Braun Announces Jobs, Wage Growth in Richmond with Manufacturing Expansion

RICHMOND, Ind. (July 27, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced J.M. Hutton & Company, an Indiana-based manufacturer specializing in precision metal fabrication, will expand its operations in Richmond, creating up to 37 new high-wage jobs by the end of 2029.





“Indiana’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing continues to grow thanks to our pro-business environment and skilled workforce,” said Gov. Braun. “J.M. Hutton’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Richmond signals its confidence in East Central Indiana’s robust manufacturing ecosystem and the region’s ability to power its success for years to come.”

J.M. Hutton will invest more than $6.25 million in its Wayne County facilities, which span more than 250,000 square feet, to create a new production line for truck cab manufacturing and position the company for long-term growth in the commercial vehicle market. The expansion will increase production capacity across J.M. Hutton’s core services, including metal stamping, 2D and 3D laser cutting, welding and powder coating, while supporting new business opportunities and growth.

The expansion marks the first major investment for J.M. Hutton following its recent transition to new ownership, signaling the company’s commitment to growing in Richmond and building on its legacy in East Central Indiana. New positions are expected to offer wages more than 125% of the Wayne County average.





"J.M. Hutton has built an outstanding reputation for quality, precision, and customer service," said Rick Grise, President and CEO of J.M. Hutton & Company. "As the new ownership team, we are committed to building on that legacy by investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and creating new opportunities for growth. Richmond offers the skilled workforce, business climate, and community partnerships that make it the right place to invest for the future."





J.M. Hutton has been operating in Richmond since 1845, first as a sawmill, then as a metal casket manufacturer, and finally expanding its metal fabrication to serve customers across the vocational truck, medical and food service industries. J.M. Hutton was acquired by Michigan-based National Manufacturing Group earlier this year, expanding its metal fabrication and finishing capabilities and its vertical integration within operator cab and structural component manufacturing.

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in National Stamping and Fabrication (dba J.M. Hutton & Company) of up to $300,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once jobs are created. The Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County Board of Directors approved additional incentives, and the city of Richmond is considering a tax abatement to support the project.





About J.M. Hutton

Learn more at https://www.jmhuttonco.com/ J.M. Hutton & Company is a Richmond, Indiana-based manufacturer specializing in metal stamping, 2D and 3D laser cutting, welding, and powder coating. The company delivers precision metal fabrication and finishing solutions to customers across a variety of industries, with a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service.





About the Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.





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