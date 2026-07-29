Sec. Goodrich, Greater Lafayette Region Break Ground on $200M Full-Service Hospital

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (July 27, 2026) – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich joined executives of Parkview Health today in West Lafayette to break ground on a new full-service hospital and medical office building. The approximately $200 million project is expected to create an estimated 250 healthcare jobs while strengthening access to care for residents throughout West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County and the surrounding region.

"Healthcare infrastructure is a critical component of a strong economy," said Gov. Mike Braun. "Parkview's investment in West Lafayette will create new jobs, strengthen regional healthcare access and help ensure this community is well-positioned to support future business and population growth."

“Today’s groundbreaking represents Parkview’s confidence in this community, its people and its future,” said Sec. Goodrich. “This facility is one of the greatest quality-of-life investments a community can make, ensuring families can receive world-class care closer to home and employers can know their workforce has access to exceptional healthcare.”

The project, which was first announced in July 2025, marks a major milestone in Parkview Health’s commitment to serving the evolving healthcare needs of Tippecanoe County. It will bring a nearly 200,000-square-foot hospital to West Lafayette, featuring up to 40 inpatient beds, a 24/7 emergency department, surgical and procedural services, specialty care, lab and imaging services, a comprehensive range of outpatient offerings and space for future expansion. A neighboring medical office building will provide primary and specialty care services for the community.

"A year ago, we shared our vision for bringing a full-service hospital to West Lafayette. Today, we're turning that vision into reality," said Dr. Greg Johnson, Chief Physician Executive of Growth Markets, Parkview Health. "This community is expanding rapidly, and healthcare infrastructure needs to keep pace. We're excited to begin building a hospital that will expand access to emergency, inpatient and specialty care close to home for the people of Tippecanoe County, and we look forward to becoming an active partner in the continued development and success of this community."

The new hospital is scheduled to open in 2028. Parkview leaders, community partners, local officials and project stakeholders gathered for the ceremony to commemorate the start of construction and celebrate the collaboration that helped bring the project to fruition. For more information and project updates, visit https://www.parkview.com/parkview-west-lafayette-hospital

"Today's groundbreaking represents another important investment in West Lafayette's future,” said Erin Easter, mayor of West Lafayette. “As our community continues to experience significant growth, we have been intentional about planning for that growth and ensuring residents and families have access to the services they need close to home. Expanding access to high-quality healthcare is an important part of that commitment. This hospital will strengthen the quality of life that makes West Lafayette such a special place to call home while helping meet the healthcare needs of our community for generations to come. We are grateful for Parkview's partnership and investment in West Lafayette."

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About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.

Media Contacts:

Kaitlyn Hughes (Parkview Health) - 574.780.8425 or kaitlyn.hughes@parkview.com

Hope Orono (Commerce) – 317.671.1796 or hoorono@iedc.in.gov