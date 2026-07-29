Gov. Braun Launches Indiana State of Owner Readiness™ Survey with Exit Planning Institute to Strengthen the Future of Indiana Businesses

New statewide survey seeks input from business owners to better understand readiness for ownership transition and long-term business continuity

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun, in partnership with the — Governor Mike Braun, in partnership with the Exit Planning Institute® (EPI), today announced the launch of the Indiana State of Owner Readiness™ Survey, a statewide initiative designed to assess how prepared Indiana business owners are for future ownership transitions and long-term sustainability.





The survey supports the work of the Keep IN Initiative, created by Gov. Braun earlier this year. Led by the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI), the initiative helps Indiana business owners access the education, resources and planning tools needed to keep their businesses strong by reducing avoidable closures resulting from poor succession and transition planning.





“Indiana’s small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy and helping them remain strong is a cornerstone of my administration,” said Gov. Braun. “The Keep IN Initiative gets to the heart of that work, making sure government is working entrepreneurially alongside business owners to strengthen businesses and communities across our state.”





Indiana business owners are encouraged to participate in the confidential survey, which will provide critical insights into the current state of business owner readiness throughout the state. Findings will be compiled into the inaugural Indiana State of Owner Readiness™ Report, a first-of-its-kind assessment intended to help business owners, advisors, policymakers and economic development leaders better understand the challenges and opportunities surrounding business transition planning.





"Too many business owners don't begin planning for the future until a transition is already on the horizon. This partnership is an opportunity to change that by equipping Indiana entrepreneurs with the education, resources, and framework they need to build stronger, more valuable, and transition-ready businesses,” said Josh Koza, Director of Strategic Relationships at the Exit Planning Institute. “When business owners are better prepared, the impact extends far beyond the individual company—strengthening families, preserving jobs, and contributing to a more resilient economy across Indiana."





Research has shown that three out of four business owners profoundly regret selling their business within one year of the transaction, often because they were not adequately prepared for the transition. Understanding where Indiana business owners currently stand is essential to developing effective support systems and educational resources that lead to stronger business outcomes.





The Indiana State of Owner Readiness™ Survey is intended for owners of privately held businesses located in Indiana and takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. Responses are completely confidential; no personally identifiable information is collected, and individual responses will never be published. Results will be reported only in aggregate form.





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Griffin Reid

Office of Governor Mike Braun

Email: greid@gov.in.gov

Cell: 317-391-9475