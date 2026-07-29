Glamazon Beauty Marks National Lipstick Day With Lip Colors Designed for Everyday Wear

Celebrity Makeup Artist and Entrepreneur Kim Baker Spotlights Glamazon Beauty’s Lip Collection Created for Women Who Want Elevated Beauty Without Complexity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Lipstick Day, Glamazon Beauty, the inclusive cosmetics brand founded by celebrity makeup artist Kim Baker, is inviting women to embrace lip color as a powerful expression of confidence, individuality, and personal style.

Glamazon Beauty was created for women who want makeup that feels luxurious, intuitive, and wearable. Designed to meet women where they are in their lives, the brand offers products that help create polished, effortless beauty looks without unnecessary complexity. From office meetings and special occasions to on-camera moments and everyday routines, Glamazon Beauty’s lip collection delivers elevated color, versatility, and confidence.

“Lipstick has always been one of the quickest ways to shift your energy,” said Kim Baker, founder of Glamazon Beauty. “You can put on a beautiful lip color and feel more polished, more expressive, and more like yourself in seconds. Glamazon Beauty is about giving women products that make that feeling accessible every day.”

At the center of Glamazon Beauty is a clear belief: luxury makeup should not require an overwhelming routine, countless products, or complicated application techniques. The brand’s intuitive, multipurpose approach helps women create looks that feel refined and personal while complementing their skin tone, undertone, lifestyle, and evolving beauty needs.

Glamazon Beauty’s lip products are designed to enhance, not conceal, a woman’s individuality. Whether she prefers a soft, natural lip for everyday wear or a bold statement shade for a special moment, the collection encourages women to define beauty on their own terms. Each product is designed to pair seamlessly with the brand’s broader beauty offerings, allowing women to build a complete, polished look with clarity and ease.

“Makeup often feels confusing, complicated, or built around trends that do not work for every woman,” Baker said. “Women need products that work for their skin tone, undertone, lifestyle, and the season of life they are in.”

As women navigate career changes, motherhood, reinvention, shifting personal style, and changing skin needs, their beauty routines often evolve alongside them. Glamazon Beauty was built to support that evolution through makeup that is approachable, performance-driven, and suitable for real life.

“Glamazon Beauty was created with the everyday woman in mind,” Baker said. “We offer a clear system—luxurious, intuitive, multipurpose products that move with who she is today and who she’s becoming tomorrow. No confusion, no clutter, just confidence.”

Baker’s decades-long career in beauty shapes every aspect of Glamazon Beauty. A former Wilhelmina model and professional makeup artist, Baker has worked across fashion, television, commercial productions, red-carpet events, and private client beauty. Her professional experience includes working with recognizable names such as Toni Braxton, John Legend, Danica Patrick, Dakota Fanning, Angela Yee, Tom Cruise, and Ving Rhames, as well as contributing artistry for television productions including America’s Next Top Model.

Before becoming a makeup artist, Baker spent 20 years working as a professional model, beginning as a size 4 model and later becoming one of the early pioneers in plus-size modeling during the 1990s. Her experience in front of the camera gave her firsthand insight into the transformative power of makeup, as well as the gaps women often encounter when products do not adequately serve different complexions, undertones, ages, and lifestyles.

Baker began her professional beauty career with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, working alongside Bobbi Brown during the early years of the brand. That experience, combined with her work as a model and makeup artist, shaped her commitment to creating beauty products that perform under lights and on camera while remaining comfortable, flattering, and easy to wear in everyday life.

“Modeling gave me a front-row seat to the power of transformation and the gaps in beauty,” Baker said. “As a makeup artist, I became obsessed with fixing that. Now, as a founder, I bring that same attention to detail. It’s not just about products that look beautiful on camera, but more importantly, feel beautiful in real life.”

For National Lipstick Day, Glamazon Beauty celebrates the lasting impact of lip color as a beauty essential that can transform a look, elevate a mood, and reinforce personal confidence in a single step. The brand continues to build on Baker’s lifelong commitment to makeup that makes women feel seen, empowered, and beautiful exactly as they are.

“The right lip can be soft, bold, playful, powerful, or polished,” Baker said. “It is never just about the color. It is about how you feel when you wear it.”

To explore Glamazon Beauty’s collection, visit https://glamazonbeauty.com

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