Keith Engelhardt Releases 'Daily NeuroNudges™ (Volume 1),' Daily Nudges for Self-Esteem and Success

Cover of Daily NeuroNudges™ (Volume 1) Author Keith Engelhardt

Inspirational and affirmational nudges paired with meditative images, built for readers who abandoned the two-hour morning routine.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real transformation doesn't take a two-hour morning routine, just sixty seconds and the willingness to ask yourself one honest question. That is the premise behind "Daily NeuroNudges™ (Volume 1)," Keith Engelhardt's year-long collection of daily reflections, each pairing a short insight with a probing question and a striking, meditative image. The result is a book meant not to be finished, but lived inside.Engelhardt built the format before he built the book. For months he posted images, quotes and nudges to Instagram as a personal reflection practice. The response convinced him the format belonged in readers' hands. "It occurred to me that I could also benefit others by expanding the content into a book of daily readings," he says. "Neuroscience shows that both our mental and physical habits change through small, repeated actions."The entries meet readers at the moments that matter: the instant before the inner critic takes over, the pause before old habits kick in, the breath before fear wins out over curiosity. Some are direct challenges. "What limit(s) will you stretch today?" one asks. Another presses further: "You can't know your limits until you test them and reach them." Others are generative rather than corrective, asking what seeds the reader will plant and which ideas or relationships they will pollinate.The book grew out of the author's own journey. Engelhardt came to yoga, meditation and mindfulness in the mid-1970s, after early traumas that damaged his self-esteem and left him with anxiety and depression. Moving past their effects took sustained effort, and it reshaped everything that followed. "Awakening to the fact that we don't have to be prisoners of our past led to the genesis of life-changing personal transformation," he says.What he wants readers to carry away is deliberately small. "One degree of change, one simple mindset or perceptual shift can move your life in a new direction," he says. "Just like shifting a spotlight one degree illuminates something different." Readers are invited to open the book to any page and let the day be a little different.Daily NeuroNudges™ (Volume 1) is available now through the author's website Amazon and other major retailers.About the AuthorKeith Engelhardt, A.S., B.A., MYT, works in neuroscience-informed wellness and NeuroYoga, a practice he has developed across five decades of study in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. He writes and builds tools on mindset, perception and applied neuroscience, and continues to plant what he calls seeds for opportunity and growth: new books, new skills and new work daily.

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