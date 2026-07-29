Secret World Launches Creator Cards, a New Way for Creators to Get Discovered and Find Local Opportunities

Secret World’s live map displays nearby Creator Cards, Tasks, Popups, and local opportunities across the United States. A Secret World Creator Card showcases a creator’s skills, interests, services, reputation, and social links to help them get discovered. Users can browse Creator Cards to discover nearby creators, freelancers, artists, and independent professionals. A Popup listing allows creators and small businesses to promote temporary products, services, events, and experiences on the map. Tasks connect people with local jobs, freelance work, gigs, and community opportunities through Secret World.

Secret World launches Creator Cards, helping creators build public profiles, get discovered, and connect with local opportunities.

Google Maps helps people discover places. We’re building a platform that helps people discover creators, opportunities, and what’s happening around them.”” — Kai Zhang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret World today announced the launch of Creator Cards, introducing a new direction for the platform by helping creators, freelancers, independent professionals, and side hustlers build public profiles, get discovered, and connect with local opportunities.As more people earn income through freelance work, content creation, creative services, and independent businesses, discovering opportunities often means managing multiple platforms, including resumes, job boards, social media, messaging apps, and portfolio websites. Secret World was created to simplify that experience by bringing creator discovery and local opportunity into one location-based platform.The company’s newest feature, Creator Cards, allows users to build a public profile that showcases who they are, what they do, the services they offer, their interests, experience, reviews, and ways to be contacted. Instead of creating a new resume or portfolio for every opportunity, Creator Cards remain visible, allowing nearby individuals, businesses, and organizations to discover creators based on their skills and location.While traditional resumes are typically submitted after an opportunity is found, Creator Cards are designed to help people become discoverable before an opportunity even exists. Secret World is not replacing resumes but offering creators another way to present themselves and connect with people looking for talent, services, collaborations, or local help.Beyond Creator Cards, Secret World also includes Tasks and Popups, expanding the platform beyond professional profiles.Tasks allow users to post and discover local jobs, freelance work, quick gigs, requests for help, and community opportunities. Whether someone needs assistance moving furniture, photographing an event, designing a logo, or helping with a local project, Tasks provide a way to connect people with nearby opportunities.Popups allow creators, artists, food vendors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to promote temporary events, products, services, and experiences on a live map, making it easier for nearby communities to discover what’s happening around them.By combining Creator Cards, Tasks, Popups, and map-based discovery into one platform, Secret World aims to make local opportunity easier to discover while helping creators become more visible within their communities.“We believe talent shouldn’t stay hidden,” said Kai Zhang, founder of Secret World. “People spend countless hours sending resumes, posting on multiple platforms, and hoping the right person finds them. We wanted to build a place where creators can continuously showcase who they are, what they do, and become easier to discover.”Unlike platforms primarily built around entertainment, scrolling, or traditional job applications, Secret World focuses on helping people take action in the real world. Users can discover creators nearby, browse opportunities, launch Popups, post Tasks, message one another directly, and build connections based on location and shared interests.The company believes local discovery will play an increasingly important role as more people pursue freelance work, creator businesses, independent services, and flexible income opportunities. Secret World is continuing to expand its platform with additional features designed to help creators, communities, and businesses connect through real-world opportunities.Secret World is currently expanding its creator community ahead of a broader public rollout.For more information, visit https://secretworld.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.