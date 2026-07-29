Dr. Cashuna Huddleston Advances Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care

Dr. Cashuna Huddleston Highlights Need for Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, licensed psychologist Dr. Cashuna Huddleston is calling attention to the need for accessible, culturally responsive mental health care and leadership that reflects the lived realities of minority communities.

Dr. Huddleston is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New Way Psychological Services, PLLC, a Houston-based group private practice providing therapy, consultation, and clinical supervision. Her work focuses on helping individuals access timely support, strengthening resilient support systems, and advancing the mental health infrastructure that communities depend on.

“Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is a reminder that mental health support must be accessible, culturally informed, and designed for the communities it serves,” said Dr. Cashuna Huddleston.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Huddleston serves as an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Texas Southern University. In this role, she teaches undergraduate and graduate students while mentoring emerging mental health professionals who will help shape the future of psychological care, research, and leadership.

Dr. Huddleston also contributes to national conversations surrounding women’s mental health, equity, and professional leadership through her service as President-Elect of the American Psychological Association’s Division 35, the Society for the Psychology of Women.

Her advocacy extends beyond the therapy room. Dr. Huddleston is the co-creator of Thrive 365, an upcoming mental wellness app designed to provide accessible resources and interactive skill-building tools that support mental wellness between appointments and in daily life.

She is also the author of the forthcoming book, Thrive Beyond the Couch: Building a Successful Private Practice with Purpose, Systems, and Balance. The book is designed to support clinicians and helping professionals as they build sustainable, heart-centered practices while maintaining their own wellbeing.

As Minority Mental Health Awareness Month continues throughout July, Dr. Huddleston encourages healthcare leaders, educators, workplaces, and community organizations to prioritize equitable access to care, strengthen culturally responsive pathways to support, and invest in practical strategies that promote lasting mental wellness for individuals and families.

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