Banner Records Signs Acclaimed Blues Artist Claudette King: Continuing Its Commitment to Blues and Soul

Claudette King | Credit: Goldy Locks Photography

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banner Records proudly announces the signing of Claudette King, a Blues Music Award nominee, soul and blues global touring artist, and daughter of the legendary B.B. King. The partnership includes expanded North America and Europe touring and new recordings that showcase King's soulful voice and celebrate the spirit of blues that come from her heart and soul.“Claudette King is much more than coming from music royalty," said Banner Records CEO John Anthony. She has earned her own place in the music world through passion, perseverance, and an extraordinary voice that resonates with audiences everywhere.We're honored to welcome Claudette to Banner Records and look forward to sharing this next chapter of her music with fans around the world."Banner Records has built a growing roster known for blending classic soul with contemporary artists. Following the growing success of releases from Magdalena Tul, The Sensational Soul Cruisers and Karlotta, the addition of King further expands the label's commitment to preserving and advancing classic soul roots while introducing new audiences to the world of classic American music.Claudette commented, "I’ve always believed the blues is a living thing—it breathes, it grows, and it tells the truth. Joining Banner Records feels like finding a partner who hears that truth and wants to help it travel further. When there is loyalty, passion, and dedication both between label and artist; only great things can happen.An accomplished performer with a global following, King tours extensively while showcasing the powerful artistry and soulful sound that have earned her recognition in her own right. Her performances blend blues and soul into a style that honors the past while confidently forging its own path. Claudette is currently on tour in South America playing festivals and widely known venues such as The Blue Note in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Claudette King:PRESS INQUIRIES- Shannon Hyde | shannon@starstrategiespr.com LABEL CONTACT- info@bannerrecords.com

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