State Releases Forecast for Jobs and Industries Through 2034

您需要其它語言嗎？如有需要, 請致電 (808-586-8842), 我們會提供免費翻譯服務 (Traditional) 您需要其它语言吗？如有需要,请致电 (808-586-8842), 我们会提供免费翻译服务 (Simplified) You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

En mi niit alilis lon pwal eu kapas? Sipwe angei emon chon chiaku ngonuk ese kamo. Kokori (808-586-8842) omw kopwe ureni kich meni kapas ka ani. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

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Masapulyo kadi ti tulong iti sabali a pagsasao? Ikkandakayo iti libre nga paraipatarus. Awaganyo ti (808-586-8842) tapno ibagayo kadakami no ania ti pagsasao nga ar-aramatenyo. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

貴方は、他の言語に、助けを必要としていますか ? 私たちは、貴方のために、無料で 通訳を用意で きます。電話番号の、(808-586-8842)に、電話して、私たちに貴方の話されている言語を申し出てください。 You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

다른언어로 도움이 필요하십니까? 저희가 무료로 통역을 제공합니다. (808-586-8842) 로 전화해서 사용하는 언어를 알려주십시요 You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

您需要其它語言嗎？如有需要, 請致電 (808-586-8842), 我們會提供免費翻譯服務 (Traditional) 您需要其它语言吗？如有需要,请致电 (808-586-8842), 我们会提供免费翻译服务 (Simplified) You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

Kwoj aikuij ke jiban kin juon bar kajin? Kim naj lewaj juon am dri ukok eo ejjelok wonen. Kirtok (808-586-8842) im kwalok non kim kajin ta eo kwo melele im kenono kake. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

E te mana’o mia se fesosoani i se isi gagana? Matou te fesosoani e ave atu fua se faaliliu upu mo oe. Vili mai i le numera lea (808-586-8842) pea e mana’o mia se fesosoani mo se faaliliu upu. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

¿Necesita ayuda en otro idioma? Nosotros le ayudaremos a conseguir un intérprete gratuito. Llame al (808-586-8842) y diganos que idioma habla. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

Kailangan ba ninyo ng tulong sa ibang lengguwahe? Ikukuha namin kayo ng libreng tagasalin. Tumawag sa (808-586-8842) para sabihin kung anong lengguwahe ang nais ninyong gamitin. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

‘Okú ke fie maʻu tokoni ʻi ha lea fakafonua ʻe taha? Temau kumi haʻo taha fakatonulea taʻetotongi. Telefoni ki he (808-586-8842) ke fakahā mai ʻa e lea fakafonua ʻokú ke lea aí. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

คุณต้องการความช่วยเหลือทางด้านภาษาหรือไม่ ทางเราจะจัดหาล่ามฟรีให้คุณ โทรที่เบอร์ (808-586-8842) และบอกเราว่าคุณพูดภาษาอะไร You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

Bạn có cần giúp đỡ bằng ngôn ngữ khác không ? Chúng tôi se yêu cầu một người thông dịch viên miễn phí cho bạn. Gọi (808-586-8842) nói cho chúng tôi biết bạn dùng ngôn ngữ nào. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

Gakinahanglan ka ba ug tabang sa imong pinulongan? Amo kang mahatagan ug libre nga maghuhubad. Tawag sa (808-586-8842) aron magpahibalo kung unsa ang imong sinulti-han. You have the right to an interpreter at no cost to you.

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