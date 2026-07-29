Water Quality Advisory For Residents with Private Drinking Water Systems on Lake Samish

If you get your drinking water directly from Lake Samish through your own private drinking water system, be aware that a recent surface water test found increased levels of microcystin, a cyanotoxin that can be produced by blue-green algae, in Lake Samish. Blue-green algae blooms are also called Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs).

While cyanotoxins can harm anyone, some groups can get sick after ingesting only a small amount, and are at the highest risk of getting sick. While the recent test results showed a safe level in drinking water for healthy adults and kids over six years old, they exceed the limits considered safe for vulnerable groups: Infants and young children, pregnant or nursing women, people with weakened immune systems, elderly persons, and those who already have liver disease are at increased risk.

If your water intake is near a HAB and your filtration system has not been confirmed to remove cyanotoxins, you should do the following for as long as the HAB is present:

Vulnerable groups listed above should not use the water for drinking, cooking, boiling, or brushing their teeth

Do not use the water for preparing infant formula

Use alternative water sources such as bottled water for drinking

At current levels, bathing and handwashing are generally considered safe for all groups

If you drink the water and develop symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain, seek medical care

Keep pets and livestock out of algae-bloom affected water

Testing occurred on the east shore of the lake. We do not know how far the cyanotoxin has spread or how long it will last. We are publishing this message want to alert all lakeshore residents who draw domestic water from the lake to be aware of this potential risk.

What is the Health Department Doing?

A water sample was collected in response to a HAB report. The test results showed the presence of microcystin. Current microcystin levels are still considered safe for swimming and other recreational water activities. Safety guidelines for recreation allow higher levels of toxin than drinking water, as people swallow much less water during recreation than when drinking. Learn more about water testing on our HAB page.

We are sending notices to residents who live along the lake and may use it as their drinking source with a home water treatment system.

How to Spot a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB)

Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) often look like spilled paint floating on the water and can appear blue-green, brown, or reddish-green.

If a HAB is visible at or near your water system’s intake:

Do not drink your water until the bloom is gone. Use bottled water instead.

Never drink untreated lake water, as standard filters and purifiers do not remove algae toxins.

If you have questions or concerns, email us at [email protected]

Health Risks and Symptoms of Contact with HABs

Toxins enter the body through swallowing water, skin contact, or inhaling mist and water droplets. Symptoms occur within hours to a few days after exposure.

Swallowing microcystins mainly causes GI symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and in rare cases, signs of serious liver damage.

Breathing in mist or spray from contaminated water can cause cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

Direct contact can cause skin or eye irritation. Anatoxins and saxitoxins are produced by some types of cyanobacteria and can affect the brain and nervous system. These can cause symptoms such as tingling, muscle twitching, headaches, dizziness, hearing or visual changes, and seizures.

If you or your pets show any of these symptoms after contact with an algae bloom or drinking water from the lake where an algae bloom is present, seek immediate medical or veterinary care.

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For future updates and advisories, including notifications about harmful algal blooms and drinking water concerns, please sign up for drinking water quality advisories on our website.

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