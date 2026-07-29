mother applying sunscreen to young daughter at the beach

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, but longer days in the sun can increase your risk of sunburn, premature skin aging, skin cancer, and heat-related illness. Fortunately, a few simple habits can help you stay safe while making the most of the season.

Protect Your Skin Every Day

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to exposed skin at least 15 minutes before heading outside. Reapply every two hours—and more often after swimming or sweating. Don't forget easy-to-miss areas like your ears, neck, lips, scalp, and the tops of your feet.

Dress for the Sun

Lightweight, protective clothing can help shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Choose long sleeves when practical, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and protect your eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses. UPF-rated clothing offers even greater sun protection during extended time outdoors.

Plan Around Peak Sun

The sun's rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Whenever possible, schedule outdoor activities in the morning or evening, and seek shade during the hottest part of the day.

Stay Hydrated

Hot weather increases your risk of dehydration, which can affect your body's ability to regulate temperature. Drink water regularly throughout the day, especially during exercise or prolonged time outside, and don't wait until you feel thirsty.

Know the Warning Signs

Be aware of symptoms of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps, and fatigue. If someone develops confusion, loses consciousness, or has a high body temperature, seek emergency medical care immediately, as these may be signs of heat stroke.

Make Skin Health a Priority

Check the daily UV Index before heading outdoors and take extra precautions on high UV days. It's also important to monitor your skin for new or changing moles or spots and discuss any concerns with your healthcare provider.

Enjoy Summer Safely

Whether you're hiking, swimming, gardening, or cheering on your favorite team, protecting your skin is an important part of staying healthy. By wearing sunscreen, dressing for the sun, staying hydrated, and planning ahead, you can enjoy everything summer has to offer while keeping your skin healthy for years to come.

For more helpful tips on protecting yourself this summer, be sure to explore the Be Well SHBP® well-being program.