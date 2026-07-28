Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Highlights Homeless Solutions Partnership, Economic Development During Day Trips: Community Connections Visit to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (July 28, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today met with Baltimore City leaders to discuss economic development and homeless solutions, toured a shelter and celebrated $3 million in funding to support homeless services in the area.

Tuesday’s stop in Baltimore City was the fourth stop in the Department’s Day Trips: Community Connections series, an evolution in its broader Day Trips initiative that started in 2023. This new phase, which began this spring in Frederick County, focuses on engaging community and civic partners working on the ground level in housing, community revitalization, homeless solutions, business development, and more.

“A Baltimore that is economically strong, with thriving businesses and lovable and affordable neighborhoods makes for a stronger Maryland,” said Secretary Day. “Achieving these goals – while also creating solutions for people to exit homelessness – only happens when the state works together with the City of Baltimore and our community partners.”

The Baltimore City Day Trip started with the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services on a tour of Catholic Charities of Baltimore’s Weinberg Housing and Resource Center. The center is a low-barrier emergency shelter that provides homeless services to adults with a focused goal of assisting residents in obtaining permanent housing.

At the end of the tour, Secretary Day presented a ceremonial check that celebrated more than $3 million through the Department’s Homeless Solutions Program to the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services. The money supports homeless services throughout Baltimore through organizations such as Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

“On behalf of the City of Baltimore and our network of dedicated providers, I want to thank Secretary Day and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DCHD) for their continued support,” said Ernestina Simmons, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services. “Today’s Homelessness Solutions Program award strengthens our entire continuum of care, supporting 14 essential organizations that provide critical services from outreach to permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness. DHCD has consistently answered the call for Baltimore, and this ongoing partnership will save and transform the lives of those we serve.”

After the tour, Secretary Day and Department staff held community roundtables at Our Daily Bread Employment Center with local government officials, non-profit leaders and community advocates. Key goals of these roundtable discussions were focused on:

Learning from Baltimore City’s homeless services providers on current activities, challenges, and successes and specifically, what role DHCD can play in facilitating those efforts.

Developing a shared vision for inclusive economic growth between the state and City of Baltimore and strengthening connections between business support programs offered by the city, state and others.

Secretary Day finished Baltimore Day Trip with a visit to Sojourner Place at Park – a 42-unit apartment building on the site of the former headquarters of Health Care for the Homeless. The HCH Real Estate Co. and Episcopal Housing project has reserved two-thirds of these units (28 in total) for Permanent Supportive Housing for people exiting homelessness. The project is partially financed by 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits provided by DHCD.

Here’s what community partners had to say about today’s visit.

“The Baltimore Station is proud to have a seat at the table during the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Day Trips: Community Connections visit to Baltimore City. Direct engagement between community providers and State leadership is exactly how we build solutions that work for people experiencing homelessness. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share what The Station sees every day and to be part of moving this work forward together.” – Kim Callari, executive director of The Baltimore Station

“In today’s world, tackling challenges like neighborhood revitalization and youth homelessness requires a united front. Our numerous collaborations with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development highlights the power of partnerships in driving impactful change. Together, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also paving the way for sustainable economic development and community growth. Let us Marylanders continue to build on this momentum, ensuring every resident has access to safe, affordable housing and a vibrant community to call home.” – F.T. Burden, Chief Executive Officer of Springboard Community Services

“Affordable housing and good manufacturing jobs built Baltimore’s middle class. Rebuilding our manufacturing economy similarly relies on accessible housing for entrepreneurs, makers, and creatives. Open Works generates $37 million in economic impact and supports 351 jobs in and around Baltimore City.

MD DHCD’s forward-looking investments around Open Works’ current location (Johnston Square, Greenmount West, Barclay, Oliver) and future location (Greater Mondawmin, Coppin Heights) is creating affordable housing within walking distance of jobs, job training, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

We are grateful for Secretary Day’s leadership on recognizing the value of Maryland’s growing maker economy.” – Will Holman, CEO, Open Works

“DHCD is a key partner and driver of community development in Baltimore City. We appreciate the opportunity to meet with state leaders and enhance the collaboration that is vital to success. Together, we can revitalize and strengthen our neighborhoods and enhance opportunities for residents.” – Mark Kaufman, President, Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund

“Community Housing Associates appreciated the opportunity to meet with Secretary Jake Day and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to discuss the realities facing affordable and supportive housing providers in Baltimore City. The conversation reinforced the importance of bringing state leaders, local providers, and community partners together to identify challenges, share practical solutions, and align resources. When we work together, we are better positioned to preserve existing housing, expand access to safe and affordable homes, and provide residents with the stability and support they need to move forward. Meaningful progress happens when partnership leads to action.” – Nico Sanders, Community Housing Associates

“We’re honored to participate in Secretary Day’s visit with Baltimore-area homeless service providers to discuss the state policies needed to end homelessness. What we’ve appreciated most about the Secretary’s leadership is his clear understanding that community means everyone, and that homelessness primarily results from a lack of affordable housing paired with the supportive services we all need to live. Truly sustainable communities bring everyone home.” – Kevin Lindamood, Health Care for the Homeless President & CEO