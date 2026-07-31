Knobbe Martens Secures TRO and Preliminary Injunction for Pacific Rim Capital in Trade Secret Misappropriation Case

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team from Knobbe Martens secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) and Preliminary Injunction (PI) on behalf of Pacific Rim Capital, Inc. (PRC) in a trade secret misappropriation case against a former employee, Taylor Jackson. Both the TRO and the PI went into effect in June.PRC, an equipment leasing and financial services company, alleged that Jackson downloaded more than 130 confidential files — including client proposals, pricing models, and asset reports — before joining a direct competitor.In granting the TRO and PI, U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter found PRC demonstrated a likelihood of success on its trade secret misappropriation claims. Judge Slaughter found PRC had adequately established at this stage that “the confidential client information Jackson took is trade secret material” and that “Jackson misappropriated PRC’s trade secrets.” Judge Slaughter also found that PRC would suffer irreparable harm absent immediate relief, ordering the former employee to cease all use or dissemination of PRC's proprietary information.The Knobbe Martens team advising Pacific Rim included partners Adam Powell, Brian Claassen, and Daniel Kiang, and associate Ashley Morales. The case is Pacific Rim Capital Inc. v. Taylor Jackson, case number 8:26-cv-1328-FWS-PD, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.This is the latest in a series of wins delivered by Knobbe Martens in trade secret cases . In February, the firm obtained a complete win for Veros Credit and two of its employees in a trade secret misappropriation case. In September 2025, the firm secured a win in a trade secret and patent infringement case on behalf of x-ray technology pioneer Sigray.In a time of rapid employee mobility, Knobbe Martens helps companies protect valuable trade secrets. Our team advises clients on safeguarding critical assets such as product designs, business strategies, client information, and proprietary software through comprehensive, cost‑effective intellectual property strategies. We have extensive experience successfully litigating trade secret matters for both plaintiffs and defendants, while also counseling clients on best practices, policies, and agreements designed to preserve confidentiality and competitive advantage.About Knobbe MartensKnobbe Martens protects the ideas that drive innovation and propel our world forward. As a leading intellectual property and technology law ﬁrm, clients worldwide rely on us to safeguard their products, brands, and technologies through strategic counsel and high-impact litigation. With offices across the U.S., our lawyers and technology specialists collaborate to deliver tailored solutions for clients ranging from multinational corporations to start-ups and emerging companies at every stage. Discover more at www.knobbe.com

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