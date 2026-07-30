Orange House Launches 3-in-1 Stain & Odor Removal Powder to Meet Growing Demand for Conscious High-Performance Home Care

New natural-powered laundry booster tackles embedded stains, trapped odors and washing machine buildup in a single step, without bleach or harsh chemicals.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange House, the home care brand known for its cold-pressed orange oil cleaning products, today announced the launch of its 3-in-1 Stain & Odor Removal Powder, a laundry booster built to work alongside the detergents families already use rather than replace them.The launch answers a complaint that has grown right alongside the natural detergent trend which is clothes that come out of the wash still smelling musty. Plant-based detergents are gentler on skin and fabric, which is exactly why people buy them. The trade-off is that they sometimes leave the hardest jobs unfinished. Body oils and protein stains stay embedded deep in fabric fibers, odor compounds remain trapped in clothing, and residue quietly builds up behind the washing machine drum where nobody ever cleans.The powder combines food-grade d-limonene naturally derived from orange oil, protease enzyme technology and a mineral-based cleaning agents. Used with any detergent, it targets the three most common laundry frustrations at once.In laboratory testing, the formula removed a wide range of everyday stains, including baby food, tea, blood, wine, grass, and curry. Odor testing measured odor-causing compounds at 0 ppm after washing across common sources such as sweaty activewear, socks, urine and secondhand smoke. Rather than covering smells with fragrance, the formula breaks them down, so clothes smell clean because the odor is actually gone.With regular use, the powder also clears the detergent residue and mold that accumulate behind the drum, turning washing machine maintenance into a side effect of doing laundry instead of a separate chore.Beyond everyday wash loads, the powder works as a pre-soak for heavily stained garments and as a washing machine cleaner. The degreasing strength of orange oil makes it useful around the house too.The product ships in a 100% recyclable mono-material pouch and deliberately leaves out the plastic measuring scoop. A standard household tablespoon does the job, and Orange House estimates the choice keeps millions of pieces of unnecessary plastic out of circulation.The move puts Orange House squarely in the fast-growing laundry additive category, currently estimated at US$2 to 3 billion in the United States, or roughly 8 to 12 percent of the overall laundry care market.The Orange House 3-in-1 Stain & Odor Removal Powder is coming soon to https://orangehouseglobal.com/ About Orange HouseOrange House develops high-performance home cleaning products powered by the natural cleaning strength of cold-pressed orange oil. By pairing naturally derived ingredients with advanced cleaning science, the brand helps families keep a healthier home without giving up cleaning performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.