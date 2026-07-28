Commissioners appoint Renee Toppin as Interim Beaufort County Tax Assessor

WASHINGTON, N.C. – The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners has appointed Renee Toppin as interim tax assessor, effective July 27. Toppin, who has served as the County’s assistant tax assessor since February 2024, succeeds Lloyd Salter, who recently accepted a position outside Beaufort County.

A Beaufort County native, Toppin has extensive tax administration experience, including a prior 6 1/2-year tenure at the Beaufort County Tax Office. Most recently, she spent more than seven years with the Pitt County Tax Office, where she rose from real property appraiser to assistant tax administrator before returning to Beaufort County.

Toppin is a certified business personal property appraiser and county real property appraiser through the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The Board of Commissioners will begin the search and appointment process for the County’s next permanent tax assessor during its August meeting.



