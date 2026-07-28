Board Approves Creation of Independent Commission to Assess Proposed Google Data Center Campus

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of an independent commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Google data center campus and its potential effects on Botetourt County.

The measure was approved during the Board's meeting by a 3-1 vote, with the following votes recorded:

Walter Michael – Yes

Brandon Nicely – Yes

Tim Snyder – Yes

Linda Rottman – No

Dr. Mac Scothorn – Absent

The commission will be tasked with independently evaluating the potential effects of the proposed development on the County's environment, infrastructure, utility resources, and overall quality of life. The commission's work is intended to provide the Board of Supervisors and the public with an additional review based on available data and information from credible and authoritative sources.

Commission Mission

The commission's mission is to assess and publicly report the anticipated impacts associated with the proposed Google data center campus. Upon completion of its work, the commission will present a written report to the Board of Supervisors detailing its findings, the information reviewed, and an accounting of its expenditures.

Composition of Commission

The commission will consist of five members appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Members will serve without compensation and must meet several eligibility requirements, including:

Having no affiliation with Botetourt County government.

Having no personal or immediate family financial interest in Google, the data center industry, or organizations with a direct interest in the project.

Possessing knowledge, education, training, or professional experience that will contribute to an impartial review of the project.

Six-Month Timeline to deliver a report to the Board.

Once members are appointed, the commission will have six months to complete its work and submit its final report. The Board may extend that timeline if additional time is determined to be necessary.

Under the approved resolution, the commission will be required to operate in accordance with applicable Virginia laws, including the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and the Virginia Conflict of Interests Act.

Commission meetings will be open to the public unless a closed meeting is permitted by law. Meeting minutes will be publicly posted, and the commission is encouraged to livestream its meetings, maintain an independent website, and provide regular updates regarding its activities.

Resources

The Board of Supervisors will determine the funding necessary for the commission's work in consultation with its chair once appointed. County funds will be administered through the Botetourt County Treasurer, and the commission will be required to provide a complete financial accounting upon completion of its work.

County staff will also provide computers and other equipment necessary to support the commission's operations.

Next Steps

The Board of Supervisors will begin the process of appointing qualified members who meet the eligibility requirements established in the resolution. Once appointed, the commission will begin its independent review and will provide its findings to the Board of Supervisors within the established timeline.

The Board stated that the commission's work is intended to provide an additional independent review of the proposed project while ensuring transparency throughout the process.