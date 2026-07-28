Sen. Collins Announces State Department to Restore Full Contribution to GAVI

07.28.26

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the Appropriations Committee, announced today that the State Department will contribute the $600 million appropriated in FY25 and FY26 to replenish U.S. funding to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

“It is welcome news that following our recent outreach, the State Department has committed to contributing the full $600 million for GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance,” said Senator Collins. “I have worked to ensure that the Department uses this funding Congress appropriated to replenish U.S. funding to GAVI, an organization that plays a critical role in averting the spread of preventable diseases globally and stopping outbreaks before they reach U.S. borders.”

Chair Collins and Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-WA), with committee members Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the State Department to restore U.S. contributions to Gavi in May.

At a hearing to review the 2027 budget request for the State Department, Sen. Collins also urged Secretary Rubio to release the funding for GAVI, emphasizing that the organization has helped vaccinate more than one billion children in the world’s poorest countries.