Kittens to Take Over “Kitty Hall” for Citywide Adoption Event on Aug. 12

The fluffiest takeover of the year is happening Wednesday, Aug. 12, when adoptable kittens and cats toddle into Seattle City Hall and transform it into Kitty Hall, a citywide adoption extravaganza hosted by the Seattle Animal Shelter.

The event invites members of the public to meet, greet, and hopefully adopt a kitten or cat in the shelter’s care.



WHAT: Seattle Animal Shelter’s Annual Kitty Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 11:30 a.m.– 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Seattle “Kitty Hall’s” Bertha Knight Landes Room, 600 Fourth Ave.

Members of the public can visit several kitty stations to meet cats and kittens eligible for adoption, visit booths with pet licensing information and other outreach services, and even snap a photo in the Kitty Cam Photo Booth. And of course, members of the public will have a chance to cast their vote for adoptable adult cats who are campaigning for the prestigious (and adorable) title of “Kitty Council Purr-sident.”

All the kittens and cats at the Aug. 12 event will be available for adoption, and adopters will be able to take home their cat as soon as they complete their adoption paperwork at the event.

“Many of the kittens at this event have not yet known what it feels like to have a permanent home, a person, or a family, and to experience the unconditional love and companionship that grows between people and pets,” said Seattle Animal Shelter Executive Director Ashley Harrington. “We are so excited for these kittens and the people who adopt them because they have so much joy ahead together. We’re excited to be a small part of that with Kitty Hall.”

Not able to attend the event but interested in adoption or fostering? No problem. Visit the Seattle Animal Shelter web page today to learn about adoptable pets as well as volunteer and foster opportunities: www.seattle.gov/animalshelter

You can also support programs and events like Kitty Hall by donating directly to the Seattle Animal Shelter online.

About the Seattle Animal Shelter

The Seattle Animal Shelter was founded in 1972. Located in the Interbay neighborhood of Seattle, the Seattle Animal Shelter is one of 10 divisions of the City of Seattle’s Department of Finance and Administrative Services.

In 2025, the shelter provided life-saving vaccines for over 1,500 animals through its free community pet vaccination clinics, the dedicated team of over 800 volunteers, including foster, helped over 1,500 pets go into loving homes, provided free and life-saving medical care to 2,091 pets, reunited 600 lost or stray pets with their families, completed over 2,500 parks patrols, and investigated more than 6,500 animal welfare cases. The Seattle Animal Shelter is committed to the welfare of all animals through its adoption services, animal care and community education.