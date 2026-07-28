NEWS RELEASE: State Releases Forecast for Jobs and Industries Through 2034

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

STATE RELEASES FORECAST FOR JOBS AND INDUSTRIES THROUGH 2034

Hawaiʻi Projects 28,000 New Jobs by 2034, Led by Healthcare and Food Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Research & Statistics Office has released its latest statewide employment projections, providing insight into expected industry and occupational trends through 2034. Based on 2024 employment data, these projections help inform workforce planning and support decision‑making across the state. Statewide projections are updated in even-numbered years, while county-level projections are released in odd-numbered years.

Key Highlights:

Hawaiʻi’s total employment is projected to grow by 4.1% from 2024 to 2034, rising from 693,280 jobs to 721,340. This increase represents 28,060 net new jobs statewide. Hawaiʻi’s projected growth rate outpaces the national rate of 3.1%, though it marks a moderation from the 6.1% pace estimated for the prior 2022–2032 cycle.

Over the 2024–2034 period, the state anticipates approximately 82,070 job openings each year. About 4% of these openings will stem from new job growth, while the remaining demand is expected to come from workers changing occupations (53%) or leaving the labor force (43%). This distribution underscores the continued importance of workforce replacement needs and occupational mobility within Hawaiʻi’s labor market.

Top Growing Industries:

Health Care & Social Assistance : Continues to be Hawaiʻi’s strongest engine of job growth, with employment projected to increase by 11.2 percent — well above the national estimate of 8.4 percent. This sector remains central to meeting the state’s long ‑ term health and social service needs.

Accommodation & Food Services : Employment is expected to grow by 6.0 percent (+3,570 jobs), a slowdown from the previous cycle’s 11.3 percent pace. The tempered growth reflects a softer ‑ than ‑ anticipated recovery in international visitor travel.

Construction: Projected to expand by 5.4 percent (+2,070 jobs), surpassing both the national forecast of 4.4 percent and Hawaiʻi’s earlier 3.9 percent estimate for 2022–2032. Continued investment and development activity are supporting steady gains in this sector.

In contrast, industries such as Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting; Finance and Insurance; Retail Trade; and Real Estate and Rental and Leasing are projected to decline. These shifts reflect evolving land‑use priorities, increased digital automation and the continued rise of e‑commerce, factors that are reshaping demand across traditional sectors.

The projections are a valuable tool for:

Students and jobseekers exploring career options

Education and training providers developing programs

Job placement specialists and career counselors guiding individuals toward employment

Program managers and policymakers shaping workforce strategies

Employers planning for growth or relocation

Key highlights, comprehensive data tables and other Labor Market Information (LMI) tools — such as “Best Job Opportunities to 2032” — can be accessed on the Employment Projections page of the Hawai‘i Workforce Infonet (HIWI)

This effort is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, through the Workforce and Labor Market Information Grants to States (WIGS) program, with a total award of $320,385 for Program Year 2025.

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