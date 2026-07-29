Iconic Gold Announces Voluntary Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (“Iconic Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ICON) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the voluntary delisting of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") and will proceed with the delisting.The Board's decision follows a comprehensive review of the Company's financial position, trading activity and strategic alternatives. The Company believes that the costs associated with maintaining a public listing, combined with limited trading activity and a market capitalization that, in the Company’s view, may not reflect the value of its underlying assets, have constrained its ability to pursue debt restructuring and other initiatives intended to improve its financial position.The Board has concluded that the Company faces a cycle in which reducing debt, advancing its exploration assets and maintaining ongoing operations each require additional capital, while the Company's current market valuation, trading liquidity and debt burden make raising such capital extremely difficult. Even if financing were available, it would likely be highly dilutive to existing shareholders.The Board believes that delisting will provide the Company with greater flexibility to pursue debt restructuring and other financial initiatives, reduce costs, strengthen its balance sheet, and focus its resources on improving its financial position and preserving long-term shareholder value. The Company intends to remain a reporting issuer in the applicable Canadian jurisdictions and will continue to comply with its continuous disclosure obligations following the delisting.Shareholder Approval ProcessThe delisting has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company has also received written consent to proceed with the delisting from holders of more than 50% of the disinterested common shares in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and TSXV Policy 2.9.Impact on ShareholdersOnce the delisting is completed:• The Shares will no longer trade on the TSXV.• Shareholders will no longer have access to TSXV trading facilities for the Shares.• The Company will continue to be a reporting issuer and remain subject to applicable Canadian securities laws and continuous disclosure obligations.• No alternative trading facility, liquidity mechanism, issuer bid or other exit mechanism is being arranged in connection with the delisting.The Company is not arranging any liquidity event, issuer bid, or other exit mechanism in connection with the delisting. Shareholders who wish to trade their Shares may do so through the TSXV while the Shares remain listed and subject to normal market conditions.TimingFollowing the TSXV acceptance, the Company expects the Exchange to issue a bulletin confirming the delisting on or about July 29, 2026 and for the delisting to become effective on or about August 11, 2026.The Company believes that delisting represents a practical path toward addressing its financial challenges and establishing a stronger foundation from which to preserve and enhance long-term shareholder value. By reducing the costs and constraints associated with maintaining a TSXV listing, the Company intends to focus its efforts on strengthening its balance sheet, pursuing debt restructuring initiatives and advancing its exploration assets. Although there can be no assurance of success, the Board believes these steps provide a meaningful opportunity to improve the Company's financial position and create a stronger platform for future growth.On behalf of the Company,Shashank BhattPresident & CEO(236) 266-5174Contact Information:Email: info@iconicgold.comWebsite: www.iconicgold.com For further information regarding International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp., please refer to the Company’s filings available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or at Iconic Gold’s Website ( www.iconicgold.com ).ABOUT INTERNATIONAL ICONIC GOLD EXPLORATION CORP.International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ICON) is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver assets. The Company is managed by an experienced team of mining and capital markets professionals committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined asset selection, responsible exploration, and transparent corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.iconicgold.com or contact the Company at info@iconicgold.com.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "believes", "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "estimates", "targets", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the voluntary delisting of the Shares from the TSXV, the anticipated timing and effective dates of the delisting, the proposed benefits of the delisting, and the Company’s plans to restructure its financial position and strengthen its balance sheet. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, that the TSXV will approve the delisting as anticipated, that the delisting will become effective on or about the anticipated date, that the Company will remain a reporting issuer in the applicable Canadian jurisdictions, that the anticipated benefits of the delisting will be realized, and that the Company will be able to pursue debt restructuring and other financial initiatives following the delisting. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the TSXV may not accept the delisting as anticipated; that the anticipated benefits of the delisting may not be realized; that the Company may be unable to successfully restructure its debt or raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; that any financing may be highly dilutive to existing shareholders; that the reduced liquidity resulting from the delisting may adversely affect the trading price and marketability of the Shares; and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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