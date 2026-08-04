Texas State Optical At Briargrove Highlights Advanced Diabetic Retinopathy Screenings to Help Protect Vision in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diabetes can affect much more than blood sugar. It can also quietly damage the small blood vessels in the retina long before noticeable vision problems begin. Texas State Optical At Briargrove is encouraging Houston residents living with diabetes to prioritize a routine diabetic eye exam Houston patients can rely on as an important step toward preserving long-term eye health.Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness among working-age adults, yet many people experience no symptoms during its earliest stages. According to Houston optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt, regular eye examinations allow eye care providers to detect subtle retinal changes before permanent vision damage occurs.“Many patients are surprised to learn that diabetic eye disease can develop without causing pain or changes in vision,” said Dr. Butt. “That is why routine screenings are so important. Identifying problems early gives us the opportunity to monitor changes, coordinate care when needed, and help patients protect their vision over time.”Texas State Optical At Briargrove offers Houston diabetic retinopathy screening as part of comprehensive diabetic eye examinations. The practice uses advanced retinal imaging and other diagnostic technology to evaluate the health of the retina and look for signs of leaking blood vessels, swelling, or other diabetes-related changes. These evaluations help the doctors determine whether additional monitoring or referral for specialized treatment is appropriate.People living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes are encouraged to receive regular diabetic eye examinations even when their vision seems normal. Because diabetic retinopathy often develops without noticeable symptoms, scheduling routine visits with a diabetic eye doctor Houston patients trust is one of the most effective ways to detect changes early and prevent diabetic vision loss.“Diabetic eye care is about much more than checking whether someone needs a new glasses prescription,” Dr. Butt explained. “Our goal is to monitor the overall health of the eyes and provide patients with the information they need to make informed decisions about their vision and their health.”In addition to diabetic retinopathy screenings, the practice encourages patients to manage diabetes through regular medical care, healthy lifestyle habits, and ongoing monitoring of blood sugar levels. Comprehensive diabetic eye care in Houston also includes working alongside primary care physicians and other healthcare providers to support long-term eye health and overall wellness.Texas State Optical At Briargrove provides personalized eye care for patients throughout Houston. Located near the Galleria area and Briargrove Shopping Plaza, the practice offers comprehensive eye exams , medical eye care, dry eye treatment, myopia management, specialty contact lenses, emergency eye care, and diabetic eye evaluations in a welcoming environment.“Protecting vision starts with early detection,” said Dr. Butt. “We encourage patients with diabetes to make routine eye care part of their overall health plan, even if they are seeing well and have not noticed any changes.”Patients interested in learning more about diabetic retinopathy screenings or scheduling a comprehensive diabetic eye examination are encouraged to contact Texas State Optical At Briargrove.Texas State Optical At Briargrove is located at 6100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 136A, Houston, TX 77057 in the Briargrove Shopping Plaza. The clinic serves patients throughout the Briargrove, Tanglewood, and greater Houston areas. To schedule an appointment, call (713) 785-2022 or visit www.tsobriargrove.com

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