San Mar Properties Named Bronze Winner for Best Property Management in the 2026 Best of Central California Awards

San Mar Properties of Fresno, California is proud to be named one of the Best Property Management companies in Central California.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN MAR Properties, Inc. is proud to announce it has been recognized as the Bronze Winner for Best Property Management in the 2026 Best of Central California Awards , an honor determined by the local community through more than 1.2 million votes cast during this year's competition.Presented annually, the Best of Central California Awards celebrate businesses that have earned the trust, loyalty, and support of the communities they serve. This year's contest reached a milestone with 1,220,407 total votes, making San Mar Properties' recognition an especially meaningful achievement."We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of Central California's best property management companies," said Angel Jackson, President of San Mar Properties. "This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day and the dedication of our entire team. We are grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us and for allowing us to serve homeowners, property owners, and residents throughout our community."San Mar Properties has built its reputation on delivering responsive, professional property management services while creating positive experiences for property owners and tenants alike. From residential property management and tenant relations to maintenance coordination and investment property support, the company remains committed to providing exceptional service backed by integrity, communication, and local expertise. Being selected as a Bronze Winner the Best of Central California Awards highlights the company's ongoing commitment to exceeding client expectations and maintaining high standards across every aspect of its business.As part of this recognition, San Mar Properties will be featured in the 2026 Best of Central California Winner's Magazine, with complimentary recognition both in print and online. The publication will distribute 25,000 copies to subscribers and households throughout the region, while a digital edition will be available on the Best of Central California website, showcasing this year's top businesses to thousands of readers.The Best of Central California Awards recognize outstanding local businesses across dozens of industries, giving residents the opportunity to honor the companies that consistently deliver exceptional products, services, and customer experiences. Winning businesses represent the very best of Central California and demonstrate a lasting commitment to serving their communities."This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar for property management," Jackson added. "Whether we're helping an investor maximize their property's potential or ensuring residents have a positive rental experience, our goal is always to provide dependable service that people can count on. We share this award with our clients, residents, and community, whose support made this achievement possible."San Mar Properties extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who voted and supported the company throughout the competition. The team looks forward to continuing to serve Central California with the same dedication and professionalism that earned this prestigious recognition.For more information about San Mar Properties and its property management services, visit https://sanmarprop.com/ or call (559) 439-5500.About San Mar Properties:SAN MAR Properties, Inc. is a property management company that specializes in the management of multifamily communities, Home Owners Associations (HOAs), commercial properties, single family properties, and residential real estate sales in California’s Central Valley. SAN MAR Properties, Inc. was founded in 1981 by Marc A. and Sandra Wilson to be a company that would provide reliable, effective, and efficient property management services. Professional, hands-on service has been the company’s hallmark since its founding.

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