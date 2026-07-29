US Power Partners With Participate Energy to Bring Up to 30% Solar Savings to California

New prepaid lease program from Participate Energy passes the value of the commercial solar tax credit — up to 30% — directly to California homeowners.

At US Power, we believe solar should be simple, transparent, and make financial sense for homeowners.” — Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant, US Power

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Power, a solar and roofing brokerage that has served California homeowners since 2022, announced today a new partnership with Participate Energy, offered through its role as a Factory Direct Representative of Axia by Qcells. The partnership gives California homeowners access to a prepaid lease program that US Power says delivers savings of up to 30% on qualifying solar and battery systems , lowering the upfront cost of going solar without the barriers of traditional financing.The offer comes as many California homeowners look for ways to offset high electricity rates following the expiration of the residential federal tax credit at the end of 2025. Through the Participate Energy prepaid lease, a third party — not the homeowner — claims the commercial solar tax credit available under Section 48E and passes that value back to customers in the form of reduced upfront costs. US Power says the structure allows homeowners to capture savings on a similar scale to the 30% credit that previously applied to residential purchases directly, with the exact amount varying by system size and household."At US Power, we've always believed solar should be simple, transparent, and make financial sense for homeowners," said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power. "Through our partnership with Participate Energy and our Factory Direct relationship with Axia by Qcells , we're able to bring that 30% savings directly to more California families, making it easier to invest in premium solar and battery systems built for the long term."The program is available to California homeowners now. US Power expects it to remain in place through 2027, in line with the commercial tax credit's current phase-out schedule, though no fixed end date has been set. The company says its approach with Participate Energy will mirror the standards it has built through its factory-direct relationship with Qcells: realistic savings projections, accurate system design, and clear communication about financing, permitting, and available incentives.Under the program, homeowners can pair Qcells' tier-1, American-made solar panels with battery storage, an increasingly important pairing under California's NEM 3.0 rules, which reward homeowners more for storing solar energy than for exporting it to the grid. US Power says the prepaid lease structure is designed to feel more like a purchase than a traditional lease, with a defined buyout option after several years of service.Homeowners interested in a free solar and battery estimate can visit uspowersolar.com to schedule a consultation with a US Power energy consultant and find out whether they qualify for the Participate Energy program.

Qcells + US Power Lease-to-Own Solar | Own Your System Without Paying Upfront!

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