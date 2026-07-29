KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air Unveils New Brand Identity Linking Its History and Future

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Founded in 1985, the family-owned North Texas home-service company introduced its new identity in June 2026 to honor its origins while preparing for the future.

Kim and Robbie started this company in 1985 with a commitment to doing honest work and taking care of people” — Rustin Mayse

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air introduced a new brand identity in June 2026, marking the next chapter for a family-owned company whose history began in 1985. The updated identity connects KMP’s established name with its growth into a broader home-service organization and its continuing focus on serving North Texas families and communities.

Kim and Robbie Mayse founded the company as Kennedale Mansfield Plumbing, the name from which KMP was formed. Built first around plumbing, the business developed through local relationships, practical service and the trust that comes from helping homeowners protect essential systems in their homes.

Today, KMP remains family-owned and operated under second-generation leadership. Its work now includes plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, water-heater, sewer, drain and related home-service solutions, reflecting the company’s expansion while retaining the values associated with its original foundation.

The previous KMP logo, introduced in 2012, remained in use through 2026 and became a familiar representation of the company during an important period of growth. The identity introduced in June preserves the recognizable KMP name while presenting a more unified, contemporary system designed to represent the full organization. Additional context about the evolution is available through the company’s KMP brand identity and history.

The change is intended to clarify what KMP has become without separating the company from where it started. Rather than replacing its history, the new identity gives that history a consistent framework for the services, locations and customer interactions that now make up the KMP experience.

“Kim and Robbie started this company in 1985 with a commitment to doing honest work and taking care of people,” said Rustin Mayse, second-generation owner of KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air. “Carrying that forward is a responsibility I take personally. The new identity respects what they built and the trust attached to the KMP name, while giving us a clearer way to represent the company we are today and the one we are working to build for the next generation. Our purpose remains centered on the families and communities that have allowed KMP to grow.”

For homeowners, a brand change matters most when it reflects the experience behind it. KMP’s approach emphasizes clear communication, professional workmanship and relationships that extend beyond a single service visit. Its continued investment in professional plumbing services is rooted in the trade on which the company was founded, even as its capabilities have broadened.

That broader role includes supporting the systems that affect daily comfort, safety and household continuity. Through offerings such as water heater services, heating and air-conditioning work, and sewer and drain solutions, KMP serves needs that often require timely judgment, technical skill and straightforward communication.

The company’s mission is to enhance quality of life in the communities it serves through exceptional service, integrity, diligence and character. Within the new identity, those principles provide continuity between KMP’s history and its future, giving the organization a consistent foundation as its services and customer relationships continue to develop.

Dependable home-service work is often built through repeated interactions over many years. A homeowner may first encounter KMP for a plumbing concern and later rely on the company for other essential systems. The unified identity is intended to make those connections clearer while reinforcing the accountability expected of a family-owned company carrying its name and reputation from one generation to the next.

The update also creates a common presentation across the company’s different lines of work. A unified brand can help customers recognize the same organization whether they encounter KMP through a technician, service vehicle, digital platform, facility or company communication.

As the rollout continues, the new identity will appear gradually across KMP vehicles, uniforms, digital platforms, facilities, communications and other customer-facing materials. The transition is designed to establish consistency over time while keeping the company’s long-standing name, ownership story and service values at the center of the brand.

About KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air was founded in 1985 by Kim and Robbie Mayse and remains family-owned and operated under second-generation leadership. Headquartered in Grandview, Texas, the company provides plumbing, heating, air-conditioning, water-heater, sewer, drain and related home services to communities across North Texas. KMP’s work is guided by integrity, diligence, character and dependable workmanship, with a mission to improve quality of life in the communities it serves through exceptional service. The company continues to build on its original plumbing foundation while supporting the essential systems homeowners rely on throughout the year. For more information, visit https://callkmp.com/about-us/.



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