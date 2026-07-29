tip411 to Showcase Anonymous Tip and Community Engagement Solutions at the 2026 Midwest Security and Police Conference

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tip411 will showcase its latest technology at the 2026 Midwest Security and Police Conference/Expo taking place August 13-14, 2026 in Tinley Park, Illinois

Police departments today need communication tools that build trust while helping solve crimes. tip411 helps agencies strengthen relationships with their communities.” — Terry Halsch, President of tip411

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- tip411 , the nation's leading anonymous tip and community engagement platform for law enforcement, will showcase its latest technology at the 2026 Midwest Security and Police Conference/Expo, taking place August 13-14, 2026 at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois.Attendees will see how police departments across the country are using tip411 to strengthen investigations, increase community engagement, improve transparency, and generate valuable investigative leads through anonymous tips and secure two-way communication.Designed specifically for modern policing, tip411 enables residents to submit anonymous crime tips through text messaging, agency-branded mobile apps, and web forms. Officers can securely communicate back with tipsters without ever knowing their identity, allowing investigators to gather additional information while protecting anonymity.Police departments are also using tip411 to distribute emergency notifications, crime alerts, missing person information, traffic advisories, and other public safety messages directly to residents' smartphones."tip411 opens up that line of communication like never before," said Chief Eric Echevarria of the Peoria (IL) Police Department. "tip411 now allows us to communicate back and forth with the tipster anonymously."Chief Carla Redd of the Rockford (IL) Police Department says the platform has strengthened relationships with residents."We're constantly working with the community, working on ways to improve our communication and relationships across the board. tip411 will help minimize the impact of crime on our community and allow us to keep those avenues of communication open."With more than 90% of Americans carrying smartphones, tip411 gives agencies an easy, secure way to connect with residents where they already communicate.Through tip411, police departments can:• Receive anonymous tips through text, mobile apps, or web• Communicate anonymously with tipsters in real time• Send community alerts and public safety notifications• Receive photos, videos, and location information• Manage investigations from a secure cloud-based dashboard"Police departments today need communication tools that build trust while helping solve crimes," said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. "tip411 helps agencies strengthen relationships with their communities while giving investigators the information they need to solve cases faster."Law enforcement professionals attending the Midwest Security and Police Conference/Expo are encouraged to visit the tip411 Booth #1115 for a live demonstration and learn how agencies nationwide are modernizing community policing through anonymous tips, mobile engagement, and real-time communication.Agencies interested in scheduling a personalized demonstration can visit https://home.tip411.com

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