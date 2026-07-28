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New York State Parks Seeking Partners at DeVeaux Woods State Park

Historic Schoellkopf Hall ready for redevelopment 

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the adaptive reuse of Schoellkopf Hall, located in DeVeaux Woods State Park adjacent to the Niagara Falls State Park Whirlpool area. The RFP follows a $2 million investment to stabilize the building including asbestos and lead abatement, structural shoring and temporary roofing. 

The stately Schoellkopf Hall, which is listed on the National Historic Register, was most recently used as a dormitory for Niagara University but was also a former orphanage and military school dating back to 1853. DeVeaux Woods State Park includes a popular destination playground, dog park and little league baseball diamond. It is also the home of the Niagara Region administration headquarters. The Park abuts the Whirlpool area of Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara Gorge Trails. 

The 36,000 square foot building is currently empty but has electric service. As part of the final redevelopment, State Parks will contribute $2 million toward the installation of all necessary utilities and parking. Additionally, the building would qualify for New York State Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

For a copy of the RFP and its requirements visit https://www.nyscr.ny.gov/ or email [email protected]. Responses are due by Wednesday, October 14. 

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New York State Parks Seeking Partners at DeVeaux Woods State Park

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