Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces "Rising to the Moment" 2026 Annual Benefit

Invitation to Annual Benefit RBAC Mission award recipients Guests of the Annual Benefit

Join the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center for an inspiring evening honoring community champions and supporting aquatics programs for generations to come.

This moment calls for celebration and reflection. Our honorees embody the spirit of Rising to the Moment, and we are humbled and grateful to recognize them.” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Ralph Porrazzorporrazzo@rosebowlaquatics.org626.564.0330 x 421 Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Announces "Rising to the Moment" 2026 Annual BenefitPASADENA, CA – The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is proud to announce its "Rising to the Moment" Annual Fundraising Benefit, an inspiring evening honoring the people, programs, and partnerships that have shaped the RBAC's legacy and continue to make a lasting community impact. The event will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at NOOR in Pasadena, and will feature four-time Olympic gold medalist Jason Lezak.As the RBAC prepares to take center stage as the official Olympic Diving venue for the LA28 Games, this year's benefit carries special significance. Rising to the Moment reflects not only the organization's 36-year legacy of lifesaving impact, but also the extraordinary opportunity ahead, to welcome the world to Pasadena and showcase what community-centered aquatics can look like at the highest level.The RBAC is proud to present the RBAC Mission Award to the following exceptional honorees:Pat Amsbry, RBAC Board of Directors, for his tireless volunteer leadership, steadfast commitment to equity and access, and his role in guiding RBAC through a transformational chapter in its history.Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor, for her advocacy on behalf of Pasadena communities and her longstanding partnership with RBAC in expanding water safety education and aquatic access for all.Chad Durieux, Head Coach of Rose Bowl Masters Swim Team, for decades of dedication to competitive excellence, athlete development, and building one of the most vibrant Masters programs in the country."This moment calls for celebration and reflection," said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC. "As we prepare to stage the world for the 2028 Olympic Games, we are reminded that everything we've built, every swim lesson, every team practice, every family we've welcomed, has led to this. Our honorees embody the spirit of Rising to the Moment, and we are humbled and grateful to recognize them."The evening will include dinner, a live and silent auction, and a program celebrating RBAC's past, present, and Olympic future. All proceeds will support RBAC's core programming, including free swim lessons for every third-grade student in the Pasadena Unified School District, financial assistance, adaptive aquatics, and competitive team development.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event details, please visit: rosebowlaquatics.org/events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.