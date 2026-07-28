For Immediate Release:

July 28, 2026

County Commissioners Declare Sept. 11 a

County Day of Remembrance

Invites all to attend ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

on 25th anniversary

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has declared Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, as a County Day of Remembrance in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The designation honors the victims, first responders, military personnel, volunteers and all those whose lives were forever impacted by the attacks.

“For the fourth consecutive year, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has designated September 11 as a County Day of Remembrance,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “As we mark the 25th anniversary of the attacks, we remember the lives lost, honor the courage and sacrifice of the first responders who answered the call, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that future generations never forget the events of September 11, 2001.”

The resolution was adopted unanimously by the County Commissioners during a Regular Public Meeting and is available at visitmonmouth.com.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners also continues to call on the federal and state governments to formally recognize September 11 as a permanent Day of Remembrance.

“Twenty-five years later, the values of service, sacrifice and unity demonstrated on September 11 continue to inspire our nation,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We remain committed to honoring the memory of those we lost and encourage all residents to take time on this anniversary to reflect, remember and pay tribute to those who answered the call to serve.”

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will host its annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, 460 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Highlands, and invites all residents to attend this moving memorial.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, my fellow Commissioners and I encourage everyone to attend the County’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “Coming together each year allows us to remember those we lost, reflect on the courage and resilience shown in the aftermath, and renew our promise to never forget the victims and the sacrifices made in the days that followed.”

“Monmouth County tragically lost 147 individuals who were born, raised, or lived here during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Our Memorial Ceremony pays tribute to their lives, and the meaningful features throughout the memorial stand as lasting reminders of their legacy, the profound impact on their families, and the enduring effect those events had on our community and our nation.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, visit www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X and Instagram.

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