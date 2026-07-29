Four More Toy Brands Turn to Toycycle for Authorized Resale as U.S. Toy Returns Near $7 Billion a Year

Svolta joins Toycycle for Authorized Resale

SVOLTA, Tree Blocks, QUBS, and OmaOmaOma join the Bay Area marketplace’s brand-authorized resale program alongside PlanToys, HABA, and other leading toy makers

These brands build toys that last. Authorized resale keeps them out of the waste stream. Families save money, brands control their products in secondary markets — everyone wins, including the planet.”” — Rhonda Collins, CEO at Toycycle

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toycycle, the curated resale marketplace for kids’ toys and baby gear, today announced partnerships with four new brands: scooter maker SVOLTA, natural-wood toy maker Tree Blocks, Norwegian smart-toy company QUBS, and Montessori brand OmaOmaOma. Each gains an authorized, brand-controlled channel for selling open-box, surplus, and returned inventory directly to U.S. families. The four join a growing partner roster that already includes PlanToys, HABA, Janod, Loog, Way to Play, Ekobo, and Tytan Toys.The announcement comes as returns and unsold inventory weigh on the toy industry. Americans send back roughly 16.9% of retail purchases — in the $42 billion U.S. toy market, an estimated $7 billion in returned toys every year — while as much as 80% of all toys ultimately end up in landfill, according to Toycycle’s State of Toy Returns 2026 research report.Meanwhile, demand is moving the other way: the secondhand toy market is projected to grow more than 17% annually through 2035. Rather than liquidate surplus into uncontrolled channels, a growing number of brands are choosing authorized resale — inventory stays in the brand’s warehouse, Toycycle lists and markets it to its community of parents, the brand fulfills each order, and both sides share in the proceeds, with no upfront fees.SVOLTA, maker of toddler and kids’ scooters including the award-winning Ace 2-in-1 convertible, has named Toycycle its official open-box channel, offering inspected open-box scooters at meaningful savings off retail. “Every scooter deserves a rider. Toycycle gives our open-box stock a proper home with families, instead of sitting in a warehouse,” said Grace Chang of SVOLTA.Tree Blocks, a family-run maker of handcrafted natural-wood treehouse kits and dollhouse furniture, joins to grow its U.S. reach. “We are delighted to partner with Toycycle, enabling us to reach a wider audience and bring our unique toys to US families who value natural play,” said Lander Oppen, Owner of Tree Blocks.QUBS brings its flagship Cody Block to the partnership — a wooden car that teaches children ages 3+ the logic of coding entirely without screens, as kids arrange smart wooden blocks to guide Cody through town. “Imagination knows no limits when kids are inspired to play. Our beautiful wooden Cody Block toys featuring screen-free tech spark joy in everyone,” said Phil Markham, Head of Business Development at QUBS.“Every one of these brands builds toys meant to last,” said Rhonda Collins, Co-Founder and CEO of Toycycle. “Authorized resale keeps those toys in play instead of sitting in storage or ending up as waste. Families save real money, and brands stay in control of their products in the secondary market — everyone wins, including the planet.”All four brands’ collections are live now at toycycle.co/pages/shop-by-brand , where every partner listing is condition-graded and covered by Toycycle’s quality guarantee.About ToycycleFounded in 2018 by Rhonda Collins and Sarfraz Arshad, Toycycle is a curated resale marketplace on a mission to keep high-quality toys in play and out of landfills. From its Hayward, California warehouse, Toycycle inspects, safety-screens, and honestly condition-grades pre-loved, open-box, and overstock toys and baby gear, and partners with leading toy brands on returns management and brand-authorized resale. Learn more at toycycle.co, or visit brands.toycycle.co for brand partnership inquiries.

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