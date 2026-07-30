New Survey: Sofas Are America's Most-Damaged Furniture - Mirewood's Answer Is a $1,099 Machine-Washable Sofa

With 40% of furniture damage hitting sofas and 55% from spills and stains, Mirewood's $1,099 modular sofa lets owners machine-wash every cover at home.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofas take more abuse than any other furniture in the American home. In a national survey of 1,001 U.S. adults conducted by Allstate Protection Plans, sofas, couches, and loveseats accounted for 40% of all reported furniture damage - more than area rugs, chairs, and beds combined - and 55% of that damage was caused by spills and stains. Austin-based furniture brand Mirewood has built its entire product line around a blunt response to that reality: make every cover come off and go in the washing machine.The survey found that furniture damage happens fast and often. Sixty-one percent of accidents occurred within the first two years of ownership, and 17% within the first six months. Kids and pets are frequent culprits - children were blamed for 34% of furniture damage, dogs for 20%, and cats for 11%. And the anxiety is reshaping how people shop: 36% of respondents said they have avoided buying higher-priced furniture out of fear it will be damaged, and the average repair or replacement ran about $299.Mirewood's modular sofas - the Halo and Valen collections - are designed for exactly that household. Every fabric cover, including the seats, backs, and base, unzips and machine-washes at home on a cold, gentle cycle. The sofas start at $1,099, ship free within the 48 contiguous U.S. states, are built on a kiln-dried wood frame, and are backed by a Limited Lifetime warranty on the frame."The data matches what we hear from customers every single day - the sofa takes the worst of family life, and most sofas simply aren't built to survive it," said Yazen Halik, founder of Mirewood. "Spot-cleaning an expensive couch after a juice spill isn't a real solution. We made every cover washable so a spill is a load of laundry, not a $300 repair or a ruined sofa."Because the sofas are modular, a single damaged cover or section can be washed or replaced on its own rather than forcing the owner to replace the entire piece - a direct answer to the survey's finding that so many people either keep using damaged furniture (38%) or attempt DIY fixes (43%). Mirewood is a direct-to-consumer brand based in Austin, Texas, and its sofas are available at mirewoodco.com.About MirewoodMirewood is an Austin, Texas-based direct-to-consumer furniture brand making machine-washable modular sofas built for households with kids and pets. Its Halo and Valen collections feature fully removable, machine-washable covers, kiln-dried wood frames, high-density foam cushions, and a Limited Lifetime warranty on the frame, starting at $1,099 with free U.S. shipping. Learn more at mirewoodco.com.Media ContactYazen Halik, FounderMirewoodsupport@mirewoodco.com512-814-5786mirewoodco.comSurvey data cited from the Allstate Protection Plans furniture damage survey (1,001 U.S. adults, 2023).

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