Smoke Management Rulemaking Advisory Committee meets July 29

A series of three meetings of a rulemaking advisory committee on updating the smoke management rules have been scheduled.

The committee’s focus will be to discuss regulated areas. This will include multiple work sessions and public comment.

The first meeting took place July 15, view the meeting video. The second meeting is Wednesday, July 29 from 1 – 3 p.m. via Teams. One additional meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12. More may be scheduled in the future. All meetings will be held virtually and are open to the public.

To join, please use the Teams video conference information found on the agenda.

There will be a period for public comment. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting by contacting Shelby Berry at 503-949-5181.

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