Tequila Brand León Y Sol Releases Sol Hour, an AI-Powered Virtual DJ

The free application curates and paces music in real time, takes song requests from guests during an event and features a customizable DJ persona.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- León Y Sol, a lifestyle brand and tequila producer, today released Sol Hour, an artificial intelligence powered virtual DJ application, on the Apple App Store and at solhour.ai. The app curates and paces music for social gatherings, responds to guest song requests submitted in real time, and is available at no cost.

Sol Hour began as a live series held on Thursday evenings at bars, restaurants and event spaces, built around live music and a signature cocktail called the Sol y Soda. According to the company, venue operators and attendees repeatedly asked for a way to run the format independently, which led to the development of the application.

How the Application Works

A host selects a mood, a duration and an audio output. The AI DJ then builds and runs a set across three phases, Warm Up, Peak and Wind Down, adjusting song selection and pacing as the evening progresses rather than playing a fixed playlist.

Guests scan an on screen code to submit requests during the event, which the AI DJ works into the set rather than queuing in order. Hosts can customize the DJ persona, which appears on screen along with a visual layer that can be displayed on a television through AirPlay. Playback runs through Apple Music. A summary of the evening is generated afterward and can be shared by the host.

Company Positioning

"A ritual is not something a brand gets to own. You host one for a while, and if it is any good at all, people take it from you. That is exactly what happened here. Sol Hour stopped being ours somewhere along the way, and this makes it official," said Bobby Marhamat, founder and chief executive officer of León Y Sol.

Marhamat said the application was built to solve a problem observed repeatedly at the company's own events.

"Every gathering has one person stuck being the DJ, and that person never gets to be at the party," Marhamat said. "I have stood at our own Sol Hours and watched a host spend three hours hunched over a phone picking the next song instead of talking to anyone. We replaced that person with an AI one so the host gets to sit down."

The release of a consumer application is an unusual step for a spirits producer. Marhamat described it as consistent with how the company defines itself.

"We are a lifestyle brand that happens to make tequila," Marhamat said. "The bottle matters. But the business we are actually in is giving people a reason to gather, and that has to work whether or not anyone is pouring our product that night."

The company operates across music, hospitality and nightlife, including a multi year partnership with the music company EMPIRE, as well as relationships with Insomniac and Kimpton Hotels. Sol Hour can be used with any beverage, including NeQuila, the company's non alcoholic expression made from a tequila base.

Venue Program

León Y Sol continues to operate Sol Hour as a live series with bars, restaurants and event spaces. The venue program includes signage and glassware, menu templates, staff training on the Sol y Soda, promotional support, event listings and artist access through the company's EMPIRE partnership. Information for venue operators is available at leonysol.com/pages/sol-hour.

Availability

Sol Hour is available as of July 30, 2026 on the Apple App Store and at solhour.ai. The application requires no purchase or subscription.

ABOUT SOL HOUR

Sol Hour is an AI powered virtual DJ application created by León Y Sol. The host selects a mood, a duration and an audio output, and the AI DJ curates and paces a set across Warm Up, Peak and Wind Down phases while incorporating guest song requests submitted through an on screen code. The DJ persona is customizable and can be displayed on a television alongside a visual layer. Sol Hour is also a live gathering series held on Thursday evenings at venues across the United States. More information is available at solhour.ai.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL

León Y Sol is a lifestyle brand and tequila producer based in Walnut Creek, California. The company operates across music, hospitality and nightlife, including the Sol Hour gathering series and partnerships with EMPIRE, Insomniac and Kimpton Hotels. Its tequila is additive free and produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, at a women owned distillery with three generations of distilling history. The lineup includes Blanco, Reposado and NeQuila, a non alcoholic expression made from a tequila base. More information is available at leonysol.com.

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