Additional Cyclosporiasis Cases Identified in North Carolina, NCDHHS Launches New Case Dashboard

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced additional cases of cyclosporiasis in North Carolina, bringing the total to 718 cases and 24 hospitalizations since May 1, 2026. To provide the public with updated information, NCDHHS has launched a new Cyclosporiasis Cases and Outbreaks Dashboard that will be updated on Tuesdays with the latest information.

While a source has not yet been identified, current data from patient interviews indicate that parsley and cilantro are commonly reported among cyclosporiasis cases. However, many cases did not report eating either of these foods before getting sick, suggesting there could be multiple sources of exposure.

NCDHHS continues to work closely with our local, state and federal partners to gather information and identify possible sources.

At this time, there has not been a confirmed source of contaminated produce identified to explain the increase in cases in North Carolina. If an ingredient or food product is recalled, local health departments work with the establishments to make sure the ingredient or food product is no longer used.

Rinsing and washing fresh fruits and vegetables may remove some of the parasite but does not guarantee it will be removed entirely. Cyclosporiasis can be prevented by cooking foods to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If using ingredients that have been more frequently reported by cyclospora cases in North Carolina, like parsley and cilantro, please consider removing, using locally grown produce, or cooking fully to avoid getting yourself or others sick.

While some individuals may not experience symptoms, most people usually feel sick about one week after exposure to the parasite. Contact your health care provider if you are experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea or believe you may have cyclosporiasis. Cyclosporiasis can be treated by antibiotics. It is also important to prevent dehydration by drinking lots of water or drinks with added electrolytes.

For more information on cyclosporiasis please visit the NCDHHS Cyclosporiasis webpage.