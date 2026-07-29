OpenDrives Named to the 2026 CRN® Storage 100 List

OpenDrives Logo The Channel Co. CRN Storage 100 - 2026 OpenDrives Atlas Platform

Company Recognized for Unlimited Capacity, S3 Hybrid Mount Access, Edge Data Movement, Corporate Creative and Announces “Less Duo More” Ultra Special Promotion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives , a leader in software-defined video and rich media storage management solutions, was recently honored with inclusion in the prestigious annual CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, 2026 Storage 100 list. OpenDrives was cited as one of 50 companies tapped in the Software-Defined Storage category.The annual CRN Storage 100 recognizes leading storage vendors that are advancing the industry through innovation, cutting-edge technology, and support for high-impact strategic partnerships. Selected by the CRN editorial team, each company was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel. The list serves as a valuable resource for partners looking to optimize their portfolios with critical technologies in software-defined storage, data recovery, observability, and resilience.OpenDrives was selected for its innovative approach to high-performance data storage and management, specifically tailored for creative teams working within mid-market to enterprise-scale media-centric environments. The recognition highlights how OpenDrives has disrupted industry-standard data storage norms with future-focused, practical, and cost-effective solutions, including: OpenDrives’ flagship Atlas data storage and management platform – offering an alternative to traditional software monetization models with composable storage licensing; Astraeus – a first-of-its-kind, cloud-native distributed data services platform that governs the entire data lifecycle; and the recent Edge hybrid-edge performance accelerator – acts as the local, high-speed storage gateway for remote teams. All OpenDrives’ products and solutions are purpose-built to streamline creative workflows so that organizations can increase productivity, reduce costs, and successfully modernize for the future.“Being named to the CRN Storage 100 list is a significant honor and validates our commitment to delivering software-defined storage solutions that solve complex video workflow challenges and eliminate workflow friction,” said Trevor Morgan, CEO of OpenDrives. “Today’s media organizations must navigate increasingly distributed production environments, rapidly increasing data volumes, and uncertainties driven by AI and other emerging, yet promising technologies. OpenDrives remains focused on building solutions that empower our partners and customers to take full control of their data, regardless of where it is created or consumed, so they can maximize the value of their video content.”OpenDrives recently strengthened its award-winning portfolio, underscoring the company’s commitment to flexibility, financial predictability, and scalability – with no vendor lock-in. Advancements include:• Unlimited Capacity Licensing: Pay a flat, cost-predictable, per-controller software license with no tax penalties around capacity growth.• Composable Feature Bundles: Stay within budget with cost-effective packages that only feature what you need.• Hybrid Mount and Hybrid Access and Data Movement: Bridge silos while controlling data sprawl and spend with S3 hybrid mount access via the Mount Manager and the new Edge hybrid cloud-edge performance accelerator, which brings local LAN speeds to edge locations without triggering third-party software bills or cloud egress penalties.• Corporate Creative Solution: A tailored offering for corporate video teams, creative production agencies, and the IT teams that support them.• Atlas software version 2.11 (to be released August 2026): The latest version will include new enhancements and expanded protocol support like SMB audit management access via the UI, expanded observability and monitoring with SMB and NFS node exporters, native Azure Blob mount support, improvements to the disk lifecycle experience, disk prefailure monitoring version 2, and access to the new OpenDrives Edge product via the Containers Marketplace.“Less Duo More” Promotion – 50% Off MSRPIn addition to new technical and operational innovations, OpenDrives announces its “Less Duo More” Ultra special promotion. For a limited time only, OpenDrives is offering ready-built appliances based on remaining stock of the Ultra hardware appliances at 50% off MSRP while supplies last. The 325TB usable capacity Optimum system (also known as Duo) is priced at approximately $150,000.00 USD and includes a 3-year, 24 x 7 support agreement with full access to the Containers Marketplace and new Edge product. The system is ready to ship within one month after signed purchase order No holds. First come, first serve. Apply here.About OpenDrivesBased in Los Angeles, California, OpenDrives is the leading software provider of video and rich media storage management workflow solutions. OpenDrives helps organizations manage, move, and optimize massive video datasets across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments— streamlining workflows, lowering costs, and fueling creative agility so that they can turn video into revenue. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com

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