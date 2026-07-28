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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Julian Recana

(Subscription required) After 25 years in criminal law, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Julian C. Recana left behind felony prosecutions and criminal assignments for an unfamiliar world of civil litigation. Guided by his retired judge father, Recana says the transition has rekindled his love of learning while reshaping his approach to judging. 

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Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Julian Recana

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