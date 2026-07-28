Redefined Beauty Founder Chiquita Mason Celebrates National Lipstick Day Through Beauty, Resilience, and Everyday Luxury

Redefined Beauty founder Chiquita Mason marks National Lipstick Day by celebrating confidence, self-expression, and beauty made for real life.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Lipstick Day, beauty entrepreneur Chiquita Mason, founder of Redefined Beauty, is highlighting the confidence, creativity, and personal expression that beauty products, particularly lip color, can bring to women’s everyday lives.

Redefined Beauty was created to empower women through products that blend luxury-inspired beauty with everyday practicality. The brand reflects Mason’s belief that beauty can be both aspirational and accessible, offering women an opportunity to incorporate polished, intentional moments into their daily routines.

“I believe beauty is more than makeup. It’s confidence, self-expression, and how a woman feels about herself,” said Mason. “That philosophy is woven throughout Redefined Beauty because the brand was created to help women feel seen, confident, and empowered in their everyday lives.”

For Mason, the beauty industry has long been a space for creative expression. From an early age, she was drawn to fashion and beauty, eventually developing professional experience as a makeup artist. Her work included clients such as Grammy-nominated R&B and soul group Kindred the Family Soul, an experience that further shaped her connection to artistry and the beauty industry.

Mason’s personal journey has also informed the purpose behind Redefined Beauty. Following the loss of her first husband, she focused on healing, raising her daughters, and rebuilding her life. During that time, beauty remained a source of comfort, identity, and personal care. Years later, she found love again and built a supportive life with her husband, whose encouragement helped renew her vision of launching her own makeup line.

Today, Mason brings together her creative background, faith, lived experience, and passion for uplifting women through Redefined Beauty. The brand’s lip products are designed for women seeking beauty essentials that feel elevated while remaining wearable for professional settings, special occasions, family life, and daily self-care.

“I want women to feel confident, beautiful, and empowered when they use Redefined Beauty products,” Mason said. “I want them to feel comfortable in their own skin, knowing they’re wearing products that were created with real women and real life in mind.”

National Lipstick Day provides an opportunity to recognize lipstick not only as a cosmetic product, but also as a longstanding symbol of personal style, confidence, and self-expression. Through Redefined Beauty, Mason continues to build a brand centered on helping women feel seen, polished, and empowered in every chapter of life.

Connect online: https://redefinedbeauty.org/

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