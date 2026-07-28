101st Airborne & USACE Partner to Modernize Campbell Army Airfield

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. –On July 28, 2026, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and United States Army Corps of Engineers (Louisville District) kicked off a 3-day planning conference to select the future development site for a new hangar on Campbell Army Airfield, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“This is the cornerstone for the Fort Campbell modernization plan,” said Col. James Snowden, commander of United States Army Garrison- Fort Campbell. “It will be a focus for years to come.”

Over 40 Department of Public Works planners, USACE engineers, Fort Campbell airfield managers, Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) representatives, 101st ABN DIV (AA) G32 personnel, 101st ABN DIV (AA) Engineer members, the 101st ABN DIV (AA) Garrison command team, and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade staffers gathered to gain a deeper understanding of operational requirements to select the optimal location for the new hangar. The conference is a significant step towards the installation meeting its Army continuous transformation goals as it prepares to field the MV-75 Cheyenne II helicopter.

“We’ve got the leadership, stakeholders, user groups, and all the subject matter experts here,” said Patrick Henry, landscape architect and master planner for USACE Louisville District. “We are doing our best to give people what they will need to do their mission in the most efficient way possible. We’re doing good strategizing and design work to meet operational needs and hopefully end up with a good product.”

101st ABN DIV (AA) aviators look forward to the future, as hangars originally built in 1947 to park Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopters will be upgraded to house MV-75s.

“As we look at the planning conference for facilities and onboard a new aircraft, the new hangar is going to provide us the infrastructure to fight our brigade in a unique way,” said Lt. Col. Stephanie Hartley, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade deputy commander. “This is not only different from all other CABs but provides us with more heavy lift and long-range lift capability only found at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).”

The conference is the first in a series of meetings to modernize the airfield as the division increasingly leans on next-generation airpower to maintain its edge in large-scale ground combat.