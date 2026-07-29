MacroAir Launches AirViz Heavy, Bringing CFD-Powered Airflow Analysis to Customers

AirViz Heavy CFD AirFlow Analysis

MacroAir, inventor of the (HVLS) fan, launches AirViz Heavy, a new CFD-powered simulation platform that produces detailed airflow analysis in minutes.

What sets AirViz Heavy apart is transparency” — Tanner Ford

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MacroAir , inventor of the High Volume, Low Speed ( HVLS ) fan, has launched AirViz Heavy, a new CFD-powered simulation platform that produces detailed airflow analysis in minutes, available through MacroAir directly or through MacroAir’s network of certified dealers.AirViz Heavy transforms a customer’s facility into a full 3D airflow simulation. Customers work with a certified AirViz user to upload an existing floor plan or build a new layout, place MacroAir fans, and generate a professional, presentation-ready report.“What sets AirViz Heavy apart is transparency,” said Tanner Ford, President at MacroAir.“We don’t just model air velocity, we apply the ASHRAE 55-2020 §5.3.3 cooling-effect standard to build an actual perceived-cooling map for the whole facility. It’s built on AMCA-certified data, with no hidden tuning behind the scenes.”While CFD analysis has traditionally required specialized engineering software and lengthy turnaround times, MacroAir has streamlined that process so it’s now accessible directly through AirViz Heavy for every customer and dealer. Each report includes:• 3D airflow simulation that accounts for obstructions in the space• Airflow and perceived-cooling heat maps• Comfort analysis based on published thermal comfort standards• Airflow coverage across the occupied space• 3D airflow streamlines• A full methodology summary showing fan data traced back to AMCA-certified test results, with no project-specific adjustments applied• Professional reports ready for customer presentationsAirViz Heavy represents the latest evolution in MacroAir’s commitment to combining proven engineering with practical sales tools, helping customers and dealers win more plan-and-spec opportunities, shorten sales cycles, and build confidence with every proposal.AirViz Heavy is available now directly through MacroAir or through authorized MacroAir dealers via the new dealer portal. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to apply for an account.

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