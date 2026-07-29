Car Key Locksmith Company Expands Mobile Auto Locksmith Service Across Chicago's North Side

Logo of the company Jeep Renegade - Car Key Replacement in Glenview, Illinois Nenad Duric - Owner

Car Key Locksmith Company dispatches mobile technicians across Chicago for on-site car key replacement, programming, and lockout service.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A car key rarely fails at a convenient time. It happens in a grocery store parking lot, outside a client's office, on the shoulder of the Kennedy Expressway, or in a driveway at 6 a.m. before a shift starts. For most drivers, the instinct is to call a tow truck, get the car to an auto locksmith, and wait. Car Key Locksmith Company, based in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on W Lawrence Ave, has built its reputation on removing that step entirely.

Rather than requiring customers to bring a disabled vehicle into the shop, Car Key Locksmith Company dispatches mobile auto locksmith technicians directly to wherever the car is parked, anywhere across Chicago's North Side. The company's vans carry the same key-cutting machines and transponder programming equipment used at the Jefferson Park location, meaning a lost, broken, or non-programmed car key can typically be cut, cloned, or reprogrammed on-site — no tow required.

"People assume a car key problem means their day is over — that they're stuck waiting for a tow, then waiting again at a shop," said Nenad Duric, owner of Car Key Locksmith Company. "We built the mobile side of this business so that's just not true anymore. We come to you, we fix it in the parking lot or the driveway, and you're back on the road."

As one of Chicago's few auto locksmiths offering true on-location service, Car Key Locksmith Company's technicians handle the full range of car key and lockout needs in the field: cutting standard and laser-cut car keys, programming transponder chips and key fobs, extracting broken keys from ignitions, and unlocking vehicles across nearly all makes and models. Customers who prefer to come in can still find the same services — car key replacement, key fob programming, ignition repair, and emergency lockout response — at the company's Jefferson Park shop.

The company's local reputation has been built largely on reviews like one from Laura Labott, a Jefferson Park customer, who said Duric arrived early, worked through all of her car's keys and fobs, and even replaced a second set of fobs on another vehicle that had stopped working. She called the experience professional from start to finish and said she was glad to support a locksmith in her own neighborhood.

Demand for mobile car key replacement and auto locksmith service has grown across Chicago's North Side as drivers look for faster alternatives to dealership key replacement, which can take days and cost significantly more than an independent locksmith. Car Key Locksmith Company dispatches across North Side neighborhoods, with its Jefferson Park shop on W Lawrence Ave serving as home base for both mobile dispatch and walk-in service.

Customers locked out of their car or in need of car key replacement, key programming, or ignition repair on Chicago's North Side can request mobile service or schedule an in-shop visit by contacting Car Key Locksmith Company directly.

About Car Key Locksmith Company

Car Key Locksmith Company is a Jefferson Park-based auto locksmith serving Chicago's North Side with in-shop and mobile car key cutting, transponder key programming, ignition repair, and lockout services for all vehicle makes and models.

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