Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer Earns Three Honors in Best of Jefferson Parish Awards

Voted Best Law Firm - Best of Jefferson Parish

The firm received Gold for Best Law Firm and Silver awards for Best Personal Injury Law and Best Place to Work in the Best of Jefferson Parish competition.

These awards mean so much because they come from the people we serve. Thank you, Jefferson Parish, for your trust and support. We're honored to continue serving our community.” — Loyd Bourgeois

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer has been recognized in three categories in the inaugural Best of Jefferson Parish awards, a community-driven program celebrating the businesses, organizations, and individuals that residents trust most. The firm earned Gold for Best Law Firm and Silver awards for Best Personal Injury Law and Best Place to Work, reflecting the confidence and support of the Jefferson Parish community.Community Recognition Built on Local SupportCommunity spirit is the foundation of Best of Jefferson Parish. Created to recognize and celebrate the businesses, organizations, and individuals that residents trust and support, the inaugural contest highlights the very best the parish has to offer, as chosen by the people who know it best.The response from the community was extraordinary. More than 1,900 businesses, organizations, and individuals competed across 256 categories, generating more than 138,000 votes during the contest's first year. That level of participation demonstrates the pride Jefferson Parish residents have in supporting their favorite local restaurants, retailers, service providers, healthcare professionals, entertainment venues, nonprofit organizations, and professional firms.Three Community-Voted HonorsLoyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer was recognized in the following categories:🥇 Gold – Best Law Firm🥈 Silver – Best Personal Injury🥈 Silver – Best Place to WorkThese awards recognize the firm's commitment to serving injury victims while fostering a workplace culture that values its team members and the communities they serve.About Loyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident LawyerLoyd J. Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer (LJBLegal) is a Louisiana personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families recover after serious accidents and injuries. From offices in Metairie and Luling, the firm represents clients throughout Jefferson Parish, including Metairie, Kenner, Marrero, Gretna, Harvey, and Harahan, as well as communities across South Louisiana. The firm handles cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, maritime injuries, and other personal injury claims while providing compassionate, client-focused legal representation. Learn more at https://www.ljblegal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.